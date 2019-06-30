Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Cut Its Coca Cola Co Com (KO) Position by $590,456; Share Price Declined; Renaissance Investment Group Has Decreased Its Boeing Company (BA) Position by $959,358

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co Com (KO) by 16.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc sold 12,836 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 65,026 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.05M, down from 77,862 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $217.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $50.92. About 16.34M shares traded or 38.20% up from the average. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola On Track to Deliver Full Yr Targets; 20/03/2018 – Monster, Coca-Cola Amend 2014 Transaction Agreement; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES EBITDA MARGIN AT SLIGHT IMPROVEMENT ON A CONSOLIDATED BASIS FOR 2018-2020; 26/03/2018 – COCA-COLA BOTTLERS JAPAN HOLDINGS TO END REPORTING WITH SEC; 08/03/2018 – ABcann Retains VIRTUE as Agency of Record; 25/04/2018 – Coca-Cola and Regal Films Program Winner “The Library” Announced at CinemaCon 2018; 30/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Company Recommends Shareholders Reject Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corp; 19/03/2018 – FCB Africa Targets Generation Z in New Campaign for Coca-Cola; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi revenue tops as developing markets make up for weak N. America; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs upgrades Coca-Cola, downgrades Pepsi

Renaissance Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 10.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Investment Group Llc sold 2,518 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 21,952 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.37 million, down from 24,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $204.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.00% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $364.01. About 4.74M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 30/03/2018 – Boeing Gets Navy Contract of Up to $1.17B for Work Including 22 F/A-18E and 6 F/A-18F Super Hornets for Kuwait; 28/05/2018 – Boeing Business Jets Grows Order Book With New Sales; 15/03/2018 – IAG – TRANSACTION ALSO INCLUDES UNDERLYING COLLATERAL POOL OF ONE BOEING 787-8 AIRCRAFT, ONE NEW BOEING 787-8 AND SEVEN NEW AIRBUS A320 NEO AIRCRAFT; 28/05/2018 – The U.S. is the target of a similar WTO complaint brought by the EU over support for Airbus’s rival, Boeing, and the EU has said it expects to land a similar legal blow later this year; 07/03/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Trump tariffs would barely raise Boeing’s prices, but could hurt sales; 07/03/2018 – Anurag Kotoky: Breaking: Boeing starts showcasing interiors of middle-of-the-market jet to airlines. May seat as few as 200 and; 25/04/2018 – Boeing cruises past forecasts as margins, sales grow; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Sees FY EPS $16.40-EPS $16.60; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS MARKET OUTLOOK PROVIDES SOLID FOUNDATION FOR PLANNED PRODUCTION RATES – CONF CALL; 10/04/2018 – Malaysia Airlines indicates interest in 20-30 widebody jets from Airbus or Boeing

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on July, 23 before the open. They expect $0.62 EPS, up 1.64% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.61 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.64 billion for 20.53 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.17% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.06 million activity.

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc, which manages about $198.00M and $138.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 6,273 shares to 58,345 shares, valued at $3.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lowes Companies Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 21,443 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,584 shares, and has risen its stake in General Dynamics Corp. (NYSE:GD).

Renaissance Investment Group Llc, which manages about $273.97M and $245.24M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intl Business Machines Corp I (NYSE:IBM) by 2,500 shares to 9,165 shares, valued at $1.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 EPS, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02B for 50.28 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold $10.50M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Monday, February 4. LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold 8,500 shares worth $3.49 million. McAllister Kevin G had sold 12,637 shares worth $5.03M. $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by COLBERT THEODORE III. $7.83M worth of stock was sold by Smith Gregory D on Friday, February 8.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.