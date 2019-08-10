Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Cut Auto Data Processing (ADP) Position By $734,580; 3 Analysts Covering Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE)

Among 3 analysts covering Tamarack Vall Energy (TSE:TVE), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Tamarack Vall Energy had 3 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Raymond James. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of TVE in report on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, February 28. See Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) latest ratings:

21/03/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $3.75 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Buy New Target: $4.75 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $4 Upgrade

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc decreased Auto Data Processing (ADP) stake by 18.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc sold 4,620 shares as Auto Data Processing (ADP)’s stock rose 5.74%. The Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc holds 20,245 shares with $3.23 million value, down from 24,865 last quarter. Auto Data Processing now has $72.83B valuation. The stock decreased 1.52% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $167.73. About 1.78M shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 15/05/2018 – FRENCH PRESIDENCY ADVISER SAYS A STRENGTHENING OF REGULATION MUST PRECEDE PRIVATISATION OF ADP AND FRANCAISES DES JEUX; 18/04/2018 – Automatic Data Board Expands to 12 Directors; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data 3Q EPS $1.45; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – SINCE THE BEGINNING OF THE YEAR, PARIS AÉROPORT PASSENGER TRAFFIC HAS INCREASED BY 2.3%, WITH A TOTAL OF 31.5 MILLION PASSENGERS; 21/03/2018 – ADP Applauds Five Companies for Best Practices in Human Capital Management at 25th Annual ADP Meeting of the Minds Conference; 02/05/2018 – ADP RAISING FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH OUTLOOK TO 16%- 17%; 04/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March National Employment Report Details (Table); 21/03/2018 – ADP to Host Investor Day on June 12, 2018 in New York; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING REDUCED MDLZ, HHC, QSR, ADP IN 1Q: 13F; 25/04/2018 – U.S. Wages Grow 2.9 Percent Over Past Year, Information Industry Experienced Highest Wage Growth of 5.6 Percent

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. The company has market cap of $441.65 million. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan. It has a 14.66 P/E ratio. The firm was formerly known as Tango Energy Inc. and changed its name to Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. in June 2010.

The stock increased 1.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.92. About 653,506 shares traded or 11.29% up from the average. Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) has 0.00% since August 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $6.64 million activity. On Thursday, February 14 the insider Rodriguez Carlos A sold $5.42 million. Weinstein Donald sold $256,567 worth of stock or 1,706 shares. $966,713 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares were sold by Ayala John.