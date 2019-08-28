Bonso Electronics International Inc. (BNSO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Image Sensing Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS)

Both Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO) and Image Sensing Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS) are Scientific & Technical Instruments companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bonso Electronics International Inc. 3 1.02 N/A -0.16 0.00 Image Sensing Systems Inc. 5 1.73 N/A 0.42 11.99

In table 1 we can see Bonso Electronics International Inc. and Image Sensing Systems Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bonso Electronics International Inc. 0.00% -4.8% -3.4% Image Sensing Systems Inc. 0.00% 21.3% 17.3%

Risk and Volatility

Bonso Electronics International Inc.’s 1.37 beta indicates that its volatility is 37.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Image Sensing Systems Inc. has a 1.13 beta and it is 13.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Bonso Electronics International Inc. is 2.3 while its Current Ratio is 2.4. Meanwhile, Image Sensing Systems Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.2 while its Quick Ratio is 3.6. Image Sensing Systems Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Bonso Electronics International Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Bonso Electronics International Inc. and Image Sensing Systems Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 3.8% and 32.7%. Insiders held roughly 53.5% of Bonso Electronics International Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 6.1% of Image Sensing Systems Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bonso Electronics International Inc. 4.59% -4.09% -8.32% 21.11% -21.55% 30.75% Image Sensing Systems Inc. 2.04% -4.81% -4.03% 2.88% 19.05% 11.11%

For the past year Bonso Electronics International Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Image Sensing Systems Inc.

Summary

Image Sensing Systems Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Bonso Electronics International Inc.

Bonso Electronics International Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells various electronic scales and weighing instruments, pet electronics products, and other products in Hong Kong and the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. Its sensor-based scale products include bathroom, kitchen, office, jewelry, laboratory, postal, and industrial scales that are used in consumer, commercial, and industrial applications. The company also offers electrical pet care products, including a bark control device; manufactures tools and molds for scales and pet electronics products; and sells scrap materials. It serves private label original equipment manufacturers, original brand manufacturers, and original design manufacturers. The company also exports its products to the United States, Germany, Asia, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Africa. In addition, it rents or leases factory facilities and equipment to third parties. The company was formerly known as Golden Virtue Limited and changed its name to Bonso Electronics International, Inc. in September 1988. Bonso Electronics International Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in Tsimshatsui, Hong Kong.

Image Sensing Systems, Inc. develops and markets software-based computer enabled detection products for use in traffic, safety, security, police, and parking applications to the intelligent transportation systems industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Intersection and Highway. The company offers various vehicle and traffic detection products, including Autoscope video systems and RTMS radar systems that convert sensory input collected by video cameras and radar units into vehicle detection and traffic data used to operate, monitor, and improve the efficiency of roadway infrastructure. It provides its video and radar processing products for use in traffic applications, such as intersection control, highway, bridge and tunnel traffic management, and traffic data collection. The company sells its products to end users comprising federal, state, city, and county departments of transportation, port, highway, tunnel, and other transportation authorities, as well as system integrators or other suppliers of systems and services who are operating under subcontracts in connection with road construction contracts. Image Sensing Systems, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Saint Paul, Minnesota.