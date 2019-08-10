Bonso Electronics International Inc. (BNSO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aethlon Medical Inc. (:)

Both Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO) and Aethlon Medical Inc. (:) are each other’s competitor in the Scientific & Technical Instruments industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bonso Electronics International Inc. 3 1.17 N/A -0.16 0.00 Aethlon Medical Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.34 0.00

In table 1 we can see Bonso Electronics International Inc. and Aethlon Medical Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Bonso Electronics International Inc. and Aethlon Medical Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bonso Electronics International Inc. 0.00% -4.8% -3.4% Aethlon Medical Inc. 0.00% -164.5% -119.1%

Volatility and Risk

Bonso Electronics International Inc.’s current beta is 1.37 and it happens to be 37.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Aethlon Medical Inc. on the other hand, has 1.19 beta which makes it 19.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Bonso Electronics International Inc. are 2.4 and 2.3. Competitively, Aethlon Medical Inc. has 2.2 and 2.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Bonso Electronics International Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aethlon Medical Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 3.8% of Bonso Electronics International Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 14.2% of Aethlon Medical Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 53.5% of Bonso Electronics International Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Aethlon Medical Inc. has 3.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bonso Electronics International Inc. 4.59% -4.09% -8.32% 21.11% -21.55% 30.75% Aethlon Medical Inc. -29.94% -50% -69.97% -83.7% -82.11% -86.75%

For the past year Bonso Electronics International Inc. has 30.75% stronger performance while Aethlon Medical Inc. has -86.75% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors Bonso Electronics International Inc. beats Aethlon Medical Inc.

Bonso Electronics International Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells various electronic scales and weighing instruments, pet electronics products, and other products in Hong Kong and the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. Its sensor-based scale products include bathroom, kitchen, office, jewelry, laboratory, postal, and industrial scales that are used in consumer, commercial, and industrial applications. The company also offers electrical pet care products, including a bark control device; manufactures tools and molds for scales and pet electronics products; and sells scrap materials. It serves private label original equipment manufacturers, original brand manufacturers, and original design manufacturers. The company also exports its products to the United States, Germany, Asia, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Africa. In addition, it rents or leases factory facilities and equipment to third parties. The company was formerly known as Golden Virtue Limited and changed its name to Bonso Electronics International, Inc. in September 1988. Bonso Electronics International Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in Tsimshatsui, Hong Kong.

Aethlon Medical, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on creating devices that address unmet medical needs in health and biodefense worldwide. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage therapeutic device for the single-use removal of life-threatening viruses from the circulatory system of infected individuals. It is also involved in the development of exosome-based products to diagnose and monitor neurological disorders and cancer; and a therapeutic device to reduce the incidence of sepsis, a fatal bloodstream infection. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in San Diego, California.