Bonso Electronics International Inc. (BNSO) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

We are contrasting Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO) and its peers on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Scientific & Technical Instruments companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.8% of Bonso Electronics International Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.41% of all Scientific & Technical Instruments’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 53.5% of Bonso Electronics International Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.48% of all Scientific & Technical Instruments companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Bonso Electronics International Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bonso Electronics International Inc. 0.00% -4.80% -3.40% Industry Average 6.76% 12.58% 7.38%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Bonso Electronics International Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Bonso Electronics International Inc. N/A 3 0.00 Industry Average 73.71M 1.09B 45.70

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Bonso Electronics International Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bonso Electronics International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.13 1.40 2.65

The potential upside of the peers is 85.38%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Bonso Electronics International Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bonso Electronics International Inc. 4.59% -4.09% -8.32% 21.11% -21.55% 30.75% Industry Average 4.18% 7.41% 12.35% 17.59% 23.82% 28.85%

For the past year Bonso Electronics International Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

Bonso Electronics International Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.4 and a Quick Ratio of 2.3. Competitively, Bonso Electronics International Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 3.50 and has 2.53 Quick Ratio. Bonso Electronics International Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Bonso Electronics International Inc.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.37 shows that Bonso Electronics International Inc. is 37.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Bonso Electronics International Inc.’s peers are 16.89% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.17 beta.

Dividends

Bonso Electronics International Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Bonso Electronics International Inc.’s rivals beat Bonso Electronics International Inc. on 3 of the 4 factors.

Bonso Electronics International Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells various electronic scales and weighing instruments, pet electronics products, and other products in Hong Kong and the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. Its sensor-based scale products include bathroom, kitchen, office, jewelry, laboratory, postal, and industrial scales that are used in consumer, commercial, and industrial applications. The company also offers electrical pet care products, including a bark control device; manufactures tools and molds for scales and pet electronics products; and sells scrap materials. It serves private label original equipment manufacturers, original brand manufacturers, and original design manufacturers. The company also exports its products to the United States, Germany, Asia, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Africa. In addition, it rents or leases factory facilities and equipment to third parties. The company was formerly known as Golden Virtue Limited and changed its name to Bonso Electronics International, Inc. in September 1988. Bonso Electronics International Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in Tsimshatsui, Hong Kong.