Bonness Enterprises Position In Bt Group Plc (BT) Was Upped; As Yy (YY) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Ward Ferry Management LTD Has Boosted Stake

Bonness Enterprises Inc increased its stake in Bt Group Plc (BT) by 91.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bonness Enterprises Inc bought 44,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 92,800 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37M, up from 48,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc who had been investing in Bt Group Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $12.06. About 774,541 shares traded. BT Group plc (NYSE:BT) has declined 6.40% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.83% the S&P500. Some Historical BT News: 19/03/2018 – CWU RECOMMENDS PENSION AND PAY DEAL IN BT: STATEMENT; 19/03/2018 – BT GROUP PLC – AGREEMENT WITH CWU PROVIDES PAY CERTAINTY FOR BT AND ITS TEAM MEMBERS UNTIL APRIL 2020; 16/05/2018 – BT GROUP PLC BT.L : BERNSTEIN SAYS CO’S FY18/19 GUIDANCE AND ANNOUNCEMENT OF A MAJOR RESTRUCTURING PROGRAMME ARE “SIGNS OF A BUSINESS IN TURMOIL”; 23/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: CVC among private equity firms eyeing British telecoms group Daisy; 10/05/2018 – BT Group: Agreement is Affordable Within Capital Allocation Framework; 19/03/2018 – BT GROUP PLC BT.L – UPDATED ITS PLANS AND WILL MAKE ADDITIONAL TRANSITION PAYMENTS TO ALL EX-BTPS TEAM MEMBERS MOVING INTO BTRSS; 19/03/2018 – BT GROUP PLC – FUTURE PENSION BENEFITS FOR ACTIVE BT PENSION SCHEME MEMBERS TO MOVE TO AN ENHANCED DEFINED CONTRIBUTION SCHEME; 19/03/2018 – $BTA.GB: BT seals deal with Union to close defined benefit pension; 19/03/2018 – BT GROUP PLC – HYBRID SCHEME IS INTENDED TO OFFER EMPLOYEES LESS INVESTMENT RISK OVER LONGER TERM AND WILL BE SEPARATE FROM BTPS; 10/05/2018 – BT GROUP PLC BT.L – A FURTHER £2.0BN CONTRIBUTION, DUE TO BE FUNDED FROM PROCEEDS OF ISSUANCE OF BONDS, WHICH WILL BE HELD BY BTPS

Ward Ferry Management Ltd increased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 18.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ward Ferry Management Ltd bought 192,077 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.48% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.22M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $102.71 million, up from 1.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ward Ferry Management Ltd who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.16B market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $65.37. About 452,812 shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 35.52% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.95% the S&P500.

More notable recent YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Autoliv (ALV) Earnings Beat Estimates in Q2, Decline Y/Y – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “We Did The Math FNI Can Go To $42 – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “YY Shares Cross Above 200 DMA – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “YY Inc. Closes Offering of US$1.0 Billion Convertible Senior Notes – GlobeNewswire” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “GATX’s Q2 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates, Rise Y/Y – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

More notable recent BT Group plc (NYSE:BT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Bloomberg: BT Group mulls heavier job cuts of 25,000; shares +1.1% – Seeking Alpha” on March 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BT Group: Dividend At Risk – Seeking Alpha” published on July 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about BT Group plc (NYSE:BT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BT Group: Almost No Surprises For Q1 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BT Group plc 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 01, 2018.