Bonness Enterprises Maintains Stake in Bt Group Plc (BT); Minerva Advisors Lifted Its Holding in Ecology & Envrnmt (EEI) as Share Price Declined

Minerva Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ecology & Envrnmt Inc (EEI) by 79.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minerva Advisors Llc bought 66,518 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.15% . The hedge fund held 149,685 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65 million, up from 83,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minerva Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ecology & Envrnmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.46M market cap company. It closed at $15.01 lastly. It is down 22.96% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.96% the S&P500. Some Historical EEI News: 27/04/2018 – Harbert Discovery Fund, LP, Affiliates Report Stake In Ecology & Environment; 13/03/2018 – Ecology & Environment 2Q Rev $25.1M; 13/03/2018 – ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT INC – QTRLY NET REVENUE $25.1 MLN VS $24.7 MLN; 18/05/2018 – INNER MONGOLIA M-GRASS ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT 300355.SZ SAYS IT AND PARTNERS SIGN PPP PROJECT WITH INVESTMENT TOTALLING ABOUT 390.6 MLN YUAN; 22/03/2018 – INNER MONGOLIA M-GRASS ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT 300355.SZ SAYS ITS CONSORTIUM EXPECTS TO WIN GREENING PPP PROJECT FOR 255.8 MLN YUAN; 08/03/2018 – SHENZHEN TECHAND ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT 300197.SZ SAYS ITS CONSORTIUM EXPECTS TO WIN BID FOR ECOLOGICAL PPP PROJECT WITH TOTAL INVESTMENT AT 294.2 MLN YUAN; 18/05/2018 – INNER MONGOLIA M-GRASS ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT 300355.SZ SAYS ITS CONSORTIUM WINS BID FOR EPC PROJECT WORTH 100 MLN YUAN; 28/03/2018 – YUNNAN YUNTOU ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT TECHNOLOGY 002200.SZ SAYS SECURITIES REGULATOR TO HALT REVIEW OF ITS SHARE PRIVATE PLACEMENT PROPOSAL; 22/04/2018 – DJ Ecology and Environment Inc Class, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EEI); 15/04/2018 – SHENZHEN TECHAND ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT 300197.SZ SAYS IT AND UNIT’S CONSORTIUM SIGNS ROAD CONSTRUCTION PPP CONTRACT WITH TOTAL INVESTMENT AT 1.17 BLN YUAN

Bonness Enterprises Inc increased its stake in Bt Group Plc (BT) by 91.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bonness Enterprises Inc bought 44,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.48% . The institutional investor held 92,800 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37 million, up from 48,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc who had been investing in Bt Group Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.38B market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $10.56. About 1.57M shares traded or 2.18% up from the average. BT Group plc (NYSE:BT) has declined 23.39% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.39% the S&P500. Some Historical BT News: 10/05/2018 – BT GROUP PLC BT.L – FOR 10 YEARS FROM 1 APRIL 2020 TO 31 MARCH 2030, BT WILL MAKE ANNUAL PAYMENTS OF AROUND £900M TYPICALLY BY 31 MARCH EACH YEAR; 10/05/2018 – BT GROUP PLC BT.L – £850M OF THIS WAS PAID IN MARCH 2018 AND REMAINING £1,250M IS TO BE PAID BY 30 JUNE 2019; 19/03/2018 – BT GROUP PLC BT.L – BENEFITS ACCRUED IN BTPS FOR SERVICE PRIOR TO 1 JUNE 2018 REMAIN PRESERVED WITHIN BTPS; 18/04/2018 – BT GROUP PLC BT.L – FORMS NEW BUSINESS UNIT BT ENTERPRISE; 10/05/2018 – BT GROUP PLC BT.L – PLANS TO EXIT BT’S HEADQUARTERS IN CENTRAL LONDON; 05/04/2018 – BT SECURES 40MHZ OF 3.4GHZ SPECTRUM; 05/04/2018 – Ofcom: BT’s EE Won 40 MHz of 3.4 GHz Spectrum for GBP302.6 Mln; 16/05/2018 – BT Offers Bundles as Patterson Seeks Rebound From Outlook Flop; 10/05/2018 – BT Group PLC 4Q Rev GBP5.97B; 09/05/2018 – BT Group’s Restructuring Plans, Dividend in Focus — Earnings Preview

More notable recent Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT INC. SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation Of Buyout – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Ecology & Environment, Inc. (EEI): Artko Capital Thinks It Is Heading For A Sale – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – Liberty Tax Agrees To Pay 44% More For Sears Hometown And Outlet Stores – Seeking Alpha” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Mid-Day Market Update: Movado Falls After Q2 Results; Lannett Shares Jump – Benzinga” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “SJI Releases First-Ever Environmental, Social and Governance Report – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Minerva Advisors Llc, which manages about $300.28 million and $177.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 7,682 shares to 8,488 shares, valued at $395,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.