Bonness Enterprises Increases Stake in Bt Group Plc (BT); Lsv Asset Management Holding In Amdocs Limited (DOX) Was Has Lifted

Lsv Asset Management increased its stake in Amdocs Limited (DOX) by 14.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lsv Asset Management bought 308,374 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.47% . The institutional investor held 2.39M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $129.44 million, up from 2.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lsv Asset Management who had been investing in Amdocs Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $63.99. About 519,903 shares traded. Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) has declined 5.23% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DOX News: 10/05/2018 – Amdocs to Support Safaricom’s Launch of New Digital Services with End-to-end Revenue Assurance Capabilities to Improve Custom; 22/03/2018 – NASDAQ PROBING POTENTIAL CLEARLY ERRONEOUS TRADES IN DOX; 22/03/2018 – NASDAQ TO CANCEL SOME TRADES IN AMDOCS; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS REAFFIRMS YR ADJ. EPS GROWTH FORECAST; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD DOX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.04, REV VIEW $3.96 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS SEES 3Q REV. $990M TO $1.03B, EST. $992.2M; 04/04/2018 – Vubiquity, Recently Acquired by Amdocs, Renews Deal with Turner; 28/03/2018 – Amdocs Joins the LF Deep Learning Foundation as a Founding Member providing Data Tools, Mapping and Models to Advance AI in the; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD – EXPECTS FISCAL 2018 GAAP DILUTED EPS GROWTH OUTLOOK OF 0.0%-6.0% YOY; 21/04/2018 – DJ Amdocs Limited, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOX)

Bonness Enterprises Inc increased its stake in Bt Group Plc (BT) by 91.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bonness Enterprises Inc bought 44,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.48% . The institutional investor held 92,800 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37 million, up from 48,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc who had been investing in Bt Group Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11.92. About 1.14 million shares traded or 6.24% up from the average. BT Group plc (NYSE:BT) has declined 23.39% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.39% the S&P500. Some Historical BT News: 10/05/2018 – BT GROUP PLC BT.L – PROPOSED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 10.55P, GIVING A FULL YEAR DIVIDEND OF 15.4P, UNCHANGED FROM 2016/17; 10/05/2018 – BT Group PLC 4Q EBITDA GBP1.96B; 18/04/2018 – BT: Business & Public Sector CEO Graham Sutherland is Leaving; 10/05/2018 – BT Group: Job Cuts Plans Expected to Reduce Costs by GBP1.5 Bln; 28/03/2018 – UK regulator to cap prices BT can charge rivals to use fast broadband; 19/03/2018 – BT Group PLC To Close Defined Benefit Pension Scheme; 09/05/2018 – BT Group’s Restructuring Plans, Dividend in Focus — Earnings Preview; 19/03/2018 – BT: AGREES W/ COMMUNICATION WORKERS UNION FOR HYBRID SCHEME; 28/03/2018 – OFCOM- NEW RULES WILL INCLUDE STRICTER REQUIREMENTS ON OPENREACH TO REPAIR FAULTS AND INSTALL NEW BROADBAND LINES MORE QUICKLY; 10/05/2018 – BT Group PLC 4Q Pre-items, Pretax Pft GBP1.05B

Lsv Asset Management, which manages about $82.68 billion and $62.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. by 173,612 shares to 82,697 shares, valued at $1.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Seagate Technology Public Limited Compan (NASDAQ:STX) by 205,648 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.99 million shares, and cut its stake in Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE:JNPR).

