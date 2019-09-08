Bonness Enterprises Increases Stake in Bt Group Plc (BT); Kellner Capital Lowered Its Nxp Semiconductors (NXPI) Stake by $9.47 Million

Bonness Enterprises Inc increased its stake in Bt Group Plc (BT) by 91.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bonness Enterprises Inc bought 44,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.48% . The institutional investor held 92,800 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37 million, up from 48,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc who had been investing in Bt Group Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.25. About 1.67M shares traded or 9.79% up from the average. BT Group plc (NYSE:BT) has declined 23.39% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.39% the S&P500. Some Historical BT News: 10/05/2018 – ADRs End Slightly Higher; BT Group, Randgold and Novartis Trade Actively; 10/05/2018 – BT GROUP PLC BT.L – £400M OF BT’S CONTRIBUTION IN FINANCIAL YEAR 2020/21 WILL BE MADE BY 30 JUNE 2020; 10/05/2018 – BT GROUP PLC BT.L FINAL DIV 10.55 PENCE/SHR; 28/03/2018 – OFCOM- ENSURING AFFORDABLE ACCESS TO SUPERFAST BROADBAND FOR PEOPLE AND BUSINESSES, BY CUTTING WHOLESALE PRICE; 15/05/2018 – BT GROUP PLC – BT JOINS FORCES WITH EUROPOL TO BUILD A SAFER CYBER SPACE; 10/05/2018 – BT Group PLC 4Q Pre-items, Pretax Pft GBP1.05B; 22/05/2018 – UK FINANCE MINISTER HAMMOND SAYS WANTS TO DELIVER NATIONWIDE FULL-FIBRE BROADBAND BY 2033; 13/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC Fll.N – CERTAIN MEMBERS OF HERMES’ MANAGEMENT WILL HOLD AN AGGREGATE 10.5 PERCENT INTEREST IN HERMES; 18/04/2018 – BT: New Unit Brings Together Business and Public Sector and Wholesale and Ventures Businesses; 14/05/2018 – The Business Times: BT EXCLUSIVE: Sales, new orders in expansion mode for first time in over 6 years

Kellner Capital Llc decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors (NXPI) by 75.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kellner Capital Llc sold 107,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The institutional investor held 34,901 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.09M, down from 142,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kellner Capital Llc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $105.81. About 1.42 million shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 09/03/2018 – REG-Effnet announces expanded license agreement with NXP for 5G technology; 16/04/2018 – Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44 bln NXP takeover; 20/04/2018 – NXP SEMI GAINS PRE-MKT AS MSCC/MCHP UNDER MOFCOM SIMPLE REVIEW; 28/05/2018 – USI Announces SOM IoT Module Products with NXP And Qualcomm Solutions; 02/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 6, 2018; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM – UNCERTAIN IF NXP SEMICONDUCTORS DEAL WILL BE CONSUMMATED ON OR BEFORE JUNE 1, 2018; 25/05/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm cleared to talk with China, source says [20:15 BST25 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 24/05/2018 – ELLIOTT ASSOCIATES SAYS NOW HAS COMBINED ECONOMIC EXPOSURE OF ABOUT 4.95% STAKE IN NXP SEMICONDUCTORS AS OF MAY 22 – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS WON’T HOLD CALL NOR PROVIDE FORWARD GUIDANCE; 25/05/2018 – Elliott Associates Cuts Stake in NXP Semiconductors — Barron’s Blog

Analysts await NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.62 earnings per share, down 10.50% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.81 per share. NXPI’s profit will be $435.14 million for 16.33 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.00 actual earnings per share reported by NXP Semiconductors N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.00% negative EPS growth.