Bonness Enterprises Increases Stake in Bt Group Plc (BT); Cummins Ord (CMI) Holder Cincinnati Insurance Company Decreased Its Stake

Bonness Enterprises Inc increased its stake in Bt Group Plc (BT) by 91.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bonness Enterprises Inc bought 44,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.48% . The institutional investor held 92,800 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37M, up from 48,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc who had been investing in Bt Group Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $10.7. About 1.07 million shares traded. BT Group plc (NYSE:BT) has declined 23.39% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.39% the S&P500. Some Historical BT News: 10/05/2018 – BT Group Declares Full-Year Dividend of 15.4p; 13/04/2018 – BT GROUP PLC BT.L – TELEFÓNICA UK LIMITED HAS BEEN ALLOCATED SPECTRUM FREQUENCIES 2350 – 2390 MHZ; 24/05/2018 – Thomas Seal: Exclusive: BT reviewing options for Openreach network, valued at up to $33 billion, after buyer hopefuls come; 19/03/2018 – BT GROUP PLC – AGREED A TWO-YEAR PAY DEAL WITH CWU, FOR TEAM MEMBERS, WHICH WILL SEE A 3% INCREASE BOTH THIS YEAR AND IN 2019; 23/03/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES BT’S, EE’S RATINGS TO Baa2; STABLE OUTLOOK; 19/03/2018 – Britain’s BT to close defined benefits pension scheme; 19/03/2018 – BT GROUP PLC BT.L – BENEFITS ACCRUED IN BTPS FOR SERVICE PRIOR TO 1 JUNE 2018 REMAIN PRESERVED WITHIN BTPS; 10/05/2018 – BT Group FY 2018 Underlying Revenue Down 1%, Lower Than Guidance; 25/05/2018 – BT Receives Openreach Investment Proposals -Bloomberg; 24/05/2018 – The Business Times: BT EXCLUSIVE: Norwegian firm in #Singapore seeks exemption from #US solar tariffs

Cincinnati Insurance Company decreased its stake in Cummins Ord (CMI) by 5.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Insurance Company sold 38,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 606,400 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95.73 million, down from 644,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Company who had been investing in Cummins Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $154.28. About 491,148 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 13/04/2018 – Cummins Could Regain Its Highs — Barrons.com; 14/05/2018 – CUMMINS & JAC MOTORS FORM JOINT VENTURE PARTNERSHIP; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q EPS Cut 87c by Cost of Product Campaign; 24/04/2018 – LOUDSPRING OYJ – LOUDSPRING PORTFOLIO COMPANY ENERSIZE SIGNS REVENUE SHARING AGREEMENT WITH BEIJING FOTON CUMMINS; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Adj EPS $2.43; 25/04/2018 – Black Cactus Global appoints Dr. Ramesh Para as Chief Executive Officer; 01/05/2018 – Cummins To Address Performance of Aftertreatment Component in Some On-Highway Products Produced Between 2010-2015; 09/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 9, 2018 10:30:38 A.M. Today’s prayer was offered by Rev. Dr. Dan C. Cummins, Peoples Church,; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cummins Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMI); 01/05/2018 – Cummins Raises Outlook for 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4.

Cincinnati Insurance Company, which manages about $3.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Ord (NYSE:HD) by 81,000 shares to 226,446 shares, valued at $43.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

