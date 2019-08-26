Bonness Enterprises Increases Position in Bt Group Plc (BT); Perigon Wealth Management Has Boosted Its Holding in Verizon Communications (VZ) by $2.17 Million

Bonness Enterprises Inc increased its stake in Bt Group Plc (BT) by 91.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bonness Enterprises Inc bought 44,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.48% . The institutional investor held 92,800 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37 million, up from 48,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc who had been investing in Bt Group Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.63. About 1.60M shares traded or 7.97% up from the average. BT Group plc (NYSE:BT) has declined 23.39% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.39% the S&P500. Some Historical BT News: 10/05/2018 – BT GROUP PLC BT.L – RECOVERY PLAN INCLUDES MATERIAL CONTRIBUTIONS BY BT TO SCHEME OF £4.5BN BY 30 JUNE 2020; 15/05/2018 – BT GROUP – SIGNED MOUWITH EUROPOL, THE EUROPEAN UNION AGENCY FOR LAW ENFORCEMENT CO-OPERATION, TO SHARE KNOWLEDGE ABOUT MAJOR CYBER THREATS AND ATTACKS; 23/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: CVC among private equity firms eyeing British telecoms group Daisy; 18/04/2018 – BT: Global Services Will Continue to Provide Multinational Services; 10/05/2018 – BT GROUP – LAUNCHING NEW CONVERGED PRODUCT OFFERINGS TO DELIVER DIFFERENTIATED CUSTOMER EXPERIENCES, SUPPORT CUSTOMER LOYALTY AND IMPROVE ECONOMIC RETURNS; 18/04/2018 – BT to merge public sector and wholesale units in latest restructuring; 16/05/2018 – BT GROUP PLC BT.L : BERNSTEIN SAYS CO’S FY18/19 GUIDANCE AND ANNOUNCEMENT OF A MAJOR RESTRUCTURING PROGRAMME ARE “SIGNS OF A BUSINESS IN TURMOIL”; 19/03/2018 – BT – ALSO CONFIRMED A NUMBER OF IMPROVEMENTS TO BENEFITS FOR EMPLOYEES ALREADY IN BTRSS, BT’S PRIMARY PENSION SCHEME FOR NEW JOINERS SINCE 2009; 13/04/2018 – BT GROUP PLC BT.L – TELEFÓNICA UK LIMITED HAS BEEN ALLOCATED SPECTRUM FREQUENCIES 2350 – 2390 MHZ; 05/04/2018 – Telefonica, Vodafone, BT, Hutchison Win in UK Mobile Airwaves Auction -Ofcom

Perigon Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 130.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perigon Wealth Management Llc bought 38,157 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 67,406 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.88M, up from 29,249 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perigon Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $56.71. About 8.65 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/04/2018 – DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim – NYT; 13/04/2018 – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS REPORTS PASSIVE HELIOS & MATHESON STAKE; 22/03/2018 – Synchronoss Renews Agreement to Power Verizon Cloud; 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Adj EPS $1.17; 28/03/2018 – Does Verizon Really Pay the Typical Worker 60% More Than AT&T?; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FEDERAL COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION INVESTIGATING REPORTED FLAW IN CELL PHONE LOCATION TRACKING WEBSITE LOCATIONSMART -STATEMENT; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Effective Tax Rate 24% to 26%; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – NOTES WERE ISSUED BY VERIZON TO AN INDIRECT SUBSIDIARY OF VODAFONE ON 21 FEBRUARY 2014; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Customers 116.2M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Bainco Interest Invsts has 1.02% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 106,378 shares. 8,394 are held by Confluence Wealth Mngmt Lc. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Management holds 65,675 shares. Ledyard Bancorporation accumulated 0.71% or 90,232 shares. St Johns Inv Mgmt Co Ltd Liability owns 15,682 shares. Cadence Fincl Bank Na stated it has 1.55% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Tortoise Investment Management reported 2,529 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. American Money Mgmt Ltd Com reported 5,560 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv holds 60 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fosun International Ltd holds 5,925 shares. Berkshire Asset Ltd Liability Pa owns 39,440 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Management Limited Liability Company reported 128,158 shares stake. Indiana Tru & Investment Management Communication stated it has 1.03% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Northeast Consultants has invested 0.16% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Warren Averett Asset Management Lc reported 3,519 shares.

Perigon Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $877.20M and $430.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 8,499 shares to 43,358 shares, valued at $6.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc Cl C by 249 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,709 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).

