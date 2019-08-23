Bonness Enterprises Holds Position in Bt Group Plc (BT); Choate Investment Advisors Has Increased Its Position in Cisco Sys (CSCO) by $391,564

Bonness Enterprises Inc increased its stake in Bt Group Plc (BT) by 91.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bonness Enterprises Inc bought 44,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.48% . The institutional investor held 92,800 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37 million, up from 48,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc who had been investing in Bt Group Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $9.67. About 1.11 million shares traded. BT Group plc (NYSE:BT) has declined 23.39% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.39% the S&P500. Some Historical BT News: 19/03/2018 – BT: AGREES W/ COMMUNICATION WORKERS UNION FOR HYBRID SCHEME; 23/03/2018 – CVC among private equity firms eyeing British telecoms group Daisy; 28/03/2018 – OFCOM: BT Must Make Telegraph Poles, Underground Tunnels Open to Rival Providers; 18/04/2018 – BT: New Unit Brings Together Business and Public Sector and Wholesale and Ventures Businesses; 25/05/2018 – Pearson’s London Strand HQ may be next to go in cost cutting drive; 19/03/2018 – BT Group Closes Defined-Benefit Pension Plan; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Bt’s And Ee’s Ratings To Baa2; Stable Outlook; 22/05/2018 – MEDIA-BT signs four-year extension to football TV production deal – The Telegraph; 05/04/2018 – BT SECURES 40MHZ OF 3.4GHZ SPECTRUM; 10/05/2018 – BT Group Declares Full-Year Dividend of 15.4p

Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 6.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Choate Investment Advisors bought 7,388 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 113,339 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.12M, up from 105,951 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Choate Investment Advisors who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $47.17. About 9.43M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – CISCO 3Q REV. $12.5B, EST. $12.44B; 22/05/2018 – Tech Data Launches New Digital Platform to Enable Cisco Partners of the Future; 11/05/2018 – Cisco Systems is pulling all online ads from YouTube due to fears of the ads appearing on sensitive content on the platform; 23/05/2018 – Customer Experience Leader TTEC Receives Customer Care Partner of the Year Award from Cisco; 29/05/2018 – Cloudian to Present Media Archive Case Study at Cisco Future of Media Summit 2018; 16/04/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/16/2018; 09/04/2018 – Cisco Continues To Evolve Its Routing Portfolio for Mass-Scale Networking to Meet Carriers’ Needs; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Names Maria Martinez Exec VP, Chief Customer Experience Officer; 16/04/2018 – Cisco Doubles Down on Security Innovation and Investment to Protect the Endpoint and Email

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sequoia Financial Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 51,921 shares. San Francisco Sentry Group (Ca) holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 17,648 shares. Appleton Prtn Inc Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 81,484 shares. Duff And Phelps Investment Mgmt has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cornerstone reported 3,784 shares stake. Linscomb And Williams holds 0.61% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 135,122 shares. The Ohio-based Keystone Planning has invested 1.99% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Lvw has 1.18% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 82,057 shares. Northeast Consultants Inc reported 11,798 shares. The Arizona-based Windsor Cap Mgmt has invested 0.36% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Factory Mutual Ins holds 0.84% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 1.29M shares. Mcgowan Gp Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.04% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Kansas-based Vantage Investment Limited Liability Com has invested 1.04% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). City Trust Co Fl holds 0.37% or 16,380 shares in its portfolio. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Llc has invested 0.28% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Choate Investment Advisors, which manages about $3.44 billion and $1.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 688,067 shares to 124,009 shares, valued at $7.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 3,288 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,103 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc (EEMS).