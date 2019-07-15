Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. (BCEI)’s Financial Results Comparing With PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:PNRG)

As Independent Oil & Gas businesses, Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) and PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:PNRG), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. 22 1.56 N/A 8.15 3.02 PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation 127 2.14 N/A 5.16 26.73

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. and PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation. PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. The business that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. is currently more affordable than PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation 0.00% 15% 5.9%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.47 shows that Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. is 47.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation is 49.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.51 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. are 1.2 and 1.2 respectively. Its competitor PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. and PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Bonanza Creek Energy Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 61.96% and an $35 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. and PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 2.3%. Insiders owned 1.2% of Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. shares. Competitively, PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation has 80.64% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. 5.35% 5.85% 4.81% -11.79% -25.94% 19.06% PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation 0.44% -1.57% 66.16% 94.08% 244.5% 96.72%

For the past year Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. has weaker performance than PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation beats Bonanza Creek Energy Inc.

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The companyÂ’s oil and liquids-weighted assets are located primarily in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado; and the Dorcheat Macedonia Field in southern Arkansas. It also owns and operates oil-producing assets in the North Park Basin in Colorado; and the McKamie Patton Field in southern Arkansas. As of December 31, 2016, the company had proved reserves of 90.7 MMBoe. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

PrimeEnergy Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support operations, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations. The company operates approximately 1,200 active wells and owns non-operating interests in approximately 400 additional wells located in Colorado, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Texas, West Virginia, and Wyoming, as well as the Gulf of Mexico. As of December 31, 2016, it had 6,540 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1973 and is based in Houston, Texas.