Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. (BCEI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR)

Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) and Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) are two firms in the Independent Oil & Gas that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. 22 1.54 N/A 7.14 3.06 Murphy Oil Corporation 27 1.20 N/A 1.27 18.99

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. and Murphy Oil Corporation. Murphy Oil Corporation is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Bonanza Creek Energy Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. and Murphy Oil Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. 0.00% 18.5% 14.6% Murphy Oil Corporation 0.00% 5.9% 2.6%

Risk & Volatility

Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. is 59.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.59 beta. Competitively, Murphy Oil Corporation’s 92.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.92 beta.

Liquidity

Bonanza Creek Energy Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.2 and 1.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Murphy Oil Corporation are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. Murphy Oil Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Bonanza Creek Energy Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. and Murphy Oil Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Murphy Oil Corporation 1 0 2 2.67

Bonanza Creek Energy Inc.’s consensus target price is $35, while its potential upside is 58.87%. Meanwhile, Murphy Oil Corporation’s consensus target price is $29.67, while its potential upside is 47.91%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. seems more appealing than Murphy Oil Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 90.7% of Murphy Oil Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 1.4% of Bonanza Creek Energy Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% are Murphy Oil Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. -6.36% 4.91% -9.24% -7.35% -42.59% 5.47% Murphy Oil Corporation 6.09% -3.61% -7.04% -13.68% -26.93% 2.78%

For the past year Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. has stronger performance than Murphy Oil Corporation

Summary

Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. beats Murphy Oil Corporation on 8 of the 12 factors.

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The companyÂ’s oil and liquids-weighted assets are located primarily in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado; and the Dorcheat Macedonia Field in southern Arkansas. It also owns and operates oil-producing assets in the North Park Basin in Colorado; and the McKamie Patton Field in southern Arkansas. As of December 31, 2016, the company had proved reserves of 90.7 MMBoe. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company worldwide. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964. Murphy Oil Corporation was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.