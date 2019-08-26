Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. (BCEI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA)

As Independent Oil & Gas businesses, Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) and Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. 22 1.49 N/A 7.14 3.06 Houston American Energy Corp. N/A 8.37 N/A -0.01 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. and Houston American Energy Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. and Houston American Energy Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. 0.00% 18.5% 14.6% Houston American Energy Corp. 0.00% -5.8% -5.6%

Risk & Volatility

Bonanza Creek Energy Inc.’s 1.59 beta indicates that its volatility is 59.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Houston American Energy Corp.’s beta is 0.2 which is 80.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

1.2 and 1.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. Its rival Houston American Energy Corp.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4 and 4 respectively. Houston American Energy Corp. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Bonanza Creek Energy Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. and Houston American Energy Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Houston American Energy Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. has an average target price of $35, and a 62.56% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. and Houston American Energy Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 3.8%. Insiders held 1.4% of Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. shares. Competitively, 16.8% are Houston American Energy Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. -6.36% 4.91% -9.24% -7.35% -42.59% 5.47% Houston American Energy Corp. -7.04% 0.91% -12.98% 2.44% -12.5% 10.99%

For the past year Bonanza Creek Energy Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Houston American Energy Corp.

Summary

Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. beats Houston American Energy Corp. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The companyÂ’s oil and liquids-weighted assets are located primarily in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado; and the Dorcheat Macedonia Field in southern Arkansas. It also owns and operates oil-producing assets in the North Park Basin in Colorado; and the McKamie Patton Field in southern Arkansas. As of December 31, 2016, the company had proved reserves of 90.7 MMBoe. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and condensate from properties located principally in the Texas Permian Basin and Gulf Coast areas of the United States and South America. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the South American country of Colombia; and in the onshore Gulf Coast region of Texas and Louisiana. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned interests in nine gross wells. Houston American Energy Corp. was founded in 1981 and is based in Houston, Texas.