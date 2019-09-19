Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (BCEI) Reaches $23.71 After 6.00% Down Move; Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Has Upped By $9.13 Million Its Green Dot (GDOT) Stake

The stock of Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 5.24% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $23.71. About 77,468 shares traded. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) has declined 42.59% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.59% the S&P500. Some Historical BCEI News: 14/03/2018 – BONANZA CREEK ENERGY – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, EXPECTS PRODUCTION OF 16.0 – 16.6 MBOE/D; 19/03/2018 – BONANZA GOLDFIELDS BUYS THUNDER MOUNTAIN GOLD PROJECT; 05/04/2018 – Bonanza Creek Energy Names Eric T. Greager CEO; 19/03/2018 – Bonanza Goldfields Corp. Acquires Thunder Mountain Gold Project; 05/04/2018 – Bonanza Creek appoints Eric Greager as CEO; 03/04/2018 – Bonanza Goldfields Corp. Adds Keyes Mine to Comstock Gold Project; 20/03/2018 – The Lithium Sector Surge Is Poised to Ignite a Bonanza for Deals; 08/05/2018 – BONANZA CREEK 1Q PRODUCTION 16.8 MBOE/D; 14/03/2018 – BONANZA CREEK 4Q PRODUCTION 14.8 MBOE/D; 14/03/2018 – BONANZA CREEK ENERGY INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL CAPEX $280 MLN- $320 MLNThe move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $489.23M company. It was reported on Sep, 19 by Barchart.com. We have $22.29 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:BCEI worth $29.35 million less.

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc increased Green Dot Corp (GDOT) stake by 859.54% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc acquired 190,260 shares as Green Dot Corp (GDOT)’s stock declined 20.30%. The Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc holds 212,395 shares with $10.39M value, up from 22,135 last quarter. Green Dot Corp now has $1.42 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $27.37. About 530,869 shares traded. Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) has declined 35.46% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.46% the S&P500. Some Historical GDOT News: 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.93-Adj EPS $3; 10/05/2018 – GREEN DOT CORP GDOT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $62; 12/04/2018 – Stash to Unveil New Banking Services, Powered by Green Dot Corporation; 10/05/2018 – Boxing Legend Oscar De La Hoya Helps To Honor Teachers At Green Dot Public Schools Sixth Annual Golden Dot Awards; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT CORP GDOT.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $2.93 TO $3.00; 26/04/2018 – Green Dot to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 67C; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2018 Rev $1B-$1.01B; 28/03/2018 Green Dot Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q Rev $315M

Among 5 analysts covering Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Green Dot has $87 highest and $2900 lowest target. $47.83’s average target is 74.75% above currents $27.37 stock price. Green Dot had 10 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies downgraded Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) rating on Thursday, September 5. Jefferies has “Hold” rating and $3200 target. The rating was maintained by Guggenheim with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 26. Wood downgraded Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) on Thursday, August 8 to “Market Perform” rating. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, August 8 with “Hold”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.09 in 2019Q1.

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company has market cap of $489.23 million. The companyÂ’s oil and liquids-weighted assets are located primarily in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado; and the Dorcheat Macedonia Field in southern Arkansas. It has a 2.67 P/E ratio. It also owns and operates oil-producing assets in the North Park Basin in Colorado; and the McKamie Patton Field in southern Arkansas.

Analysts await Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.71 EPS, down 18.57% or $0.39 from last year’s $2.1 per share. BCEI’s profit will be $35.28M for 3.47 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.99 actual EPS reported by Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.07% negative EPS growth.