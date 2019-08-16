Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (BCEI) Reaches $22.67 After 9.00% Up Move; Athene USA (AMH) Sentiment Is 0.97

Athene USA Corp (AMH) investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.20, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 97 investment professionals increased and started new holdings, while 100 sold and reduced their stakes in Athene USA Corp. The investment professionals in our database now own: 246.41 million shares, up from 238.15 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Athene USA Corp in top ten holdings decreased from 5 to 3 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 16 Reduced: 84 Increased: 67 New Position: 30.

The stock of Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 8.16% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $22.67. About 109,881 shares traded. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) has declined 42.59% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.59% the S&P500. Some Historical BCEI News: 05/04/2018 – BONANZA CREEK ENERGY GREAGER WILL BE ASSUMING ROLE FROM R. SETH BULLOCK; 14/03/2018 – BONANZA CREEK 4Q PRODUCTION 14.8 MBOE/D; 04/04/2018 – ShippingEasy Integrates with Online Marketplace Bonanza; 01/05/2018 – Australia Holds Interest Rate as Employment Bonanza Winds Down; 06/04/2018 – Bonanza Creek Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – BONANZA CREEK ENERGY CEO GREAGER FORMERLY OF ENCANA OIL & GAS; 15/04/2018 – Qatar, Saudi Arabia Bond Bonanza Pushes GCC Debt Sales to Record; 14/03/2018 – BONANZA CREEK ENERGY INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL CAPEX $280 MLN- $320 MLN; 19/03/2018 – BONANZA GOLDFIELDS BUYS THUNDER MOUNTAIN GOLD PROJECT; 15/05/2018 – Encompass Capital Advisors Buys 3.2% Position in Bonanza CreekThe move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $467.77 million company. It was reported on Aug, 16 by Barchart.com. We have $24.71 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:BCEI worth $42.10 million more.

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company has market cap of $467.77 million. The companyÂ’s oil and liquids-weighted assets are located primarily in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado; and the Dorcheat Macedonia Field in southern Arkansas. It has a 2.55 P/E ratio. It also owns and operates oil-producing assets in the North Park Basin in Colorado; and the McKamie Patton Field in southern Arkansas.

The stock increased 1.24% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $24.95. About 808,520 shares traded. American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) has risen 10.30% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.30% the S&P500. Some Historical AMH News: 03/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 25C, EST. 26C; 24/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent to Participate in NAREIT REITweek 2018 Conference; 03/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT SEES FULL YEAR 2018 CORE NOI AFTER CAPITAL EXPENDITURES GROWTH 3.0% – 4.0%; 29/03/2018 AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT: CONVERSION OF 5.500% SERIES C PFD SHRS; 03/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent Announces Distributions; 23/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT NAMES CHRISTOPHER LAU AS CFO; 03/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent 1Q EPS 2c; 03/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT SEES FULL YEAR 2018 CORE REVENUES GROWTH 3.5% – 4.5%

Security Capital Research & Management Inc holds 14.55% of its portfolio in American Homes 4 Rent for 15.79 million shares. Grs Advisors Llc owns 370,755 shares or 4.94% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc has 4.39% invested in the company for 789,000 shares. The Florida-based Real Estate Management Services Llc has invested 3.15% in the stock. Long Pond Capital Lp, a New York-based fund reported 3.28 million shares.

American Homes 4 Rent is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $7.50 billion. The firm engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home rental properties in the United States. It has a 104.85 P/E ratio.