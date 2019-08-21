Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (BCEI) Reaches $22.67 After 4.00% Down Move; 8 Analysts Covering Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS)

Among 14 analysts covering Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Universal Health Services has $164 highest and $130 lowest target. $149.14’s average target is 1.46% above currents $146.99 stock price. Universal Health Services had 19 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of UHS in report on Tuesday, March 5 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Friday, March 1. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of UHS in report on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of UHS in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Friday, March 1. The rating was downgraded by J.P. Morgan to “Hold” on Monday, March 4. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $145 target in Thursday, February 28 report. On Friday, March 1 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Hold”. The stock of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Mizuho. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight” on Wednesday, April 17. See Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) latest ratings:

More notable recent Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Universal Health Services, Inc.’s (NYSE:UHS) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Universal Health Services, Inc. Names Matt Peterson Executive Vice President and President, Behavioral Health Division – PRNewswire” published on August 14, 2019, Fool.com published: “What You’ll Want to Know About Universal Health Services’ Q2 Earnings Results – Motley Fool” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Universal Health Services Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – Google, Starbucks and T-Mobile Push S&P, Nasdaq to New Highs – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Universal Health Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health facilities, and ambulatory centers. The company has market cap of $13.01 billion. The companyÂ’s hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services. It has a 16.81 P/E ratio. As of February 28, 2017, it owned and/or operated 26 inpatient acute care hospitals, 4 free-standing emergency departments, 1 surgical hospital, and 319 inpatient and 33 outpatient behavioral health care facilities located in 37 states, Washington, D.C.; the United Kingdom; Puerto Rico; and the U.S.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 27 investors sold Universal Health Services, Inc. shares while 144 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 75.02 million shares or 8.95% less from 82.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Heritage Wealth Advsrs has 0% invested in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Metropolitan Life Ny holds 36,398 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Co stated it has 39 shares. Rampart has 0.18% invested in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) for 12,056 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Lc holds 77,724 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Icon Advisers Com holds 2,800 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 199,253 shares. Pension Service stated it has 5,516 shares. Profund Ltd Llc has 0.02% invested in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Quantbot Technologies Lp accumulated 5,089 shares. 418,761 were reported by First Tru Advsrs Limited Partnership. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 16,250 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Ajo L P invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). 53,778 were accumulated by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Jane Street Limited Liability Com invested in 2,466 shares.

The stock increased 0.93% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $146.99. About 227,624 shares traded. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has risen 20.73% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.73% the S&P500. Some Historical UHS News: 14/03/2018 – WV MetroSources: `Definitely historic’ says WAJR Sports Director on looming UHS-MHS tourney game; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q Adj EPS $2.45; 10/04/2018 – Universal Health at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 25/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL HEALTH 1Q NET REV. $2.69B, EST. $2.75B; 01/05/2018 – Tonic Health Selected by Universal Health Services’ Independence Physician Management to Streamline Patient Intake and Payments; 09/03/2018 – Thai Endoscopy Devices Market 2018-2018: Focus on Access to Care and the Expansion of Universal Health Coverage will Drive Market Growth – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/05/2018 – Universal Health at Bank of America Conference May 17; 20/04/2018 – DJ Universal Health Services Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UHS); 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q Net $223.8M; 12/04/2018 – Universal Health Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

