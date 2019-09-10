Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. (BCEI) and Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Comparing side by side

Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) and Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) compete against each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. 22 1.64 N/A 7.14 3.06 Houston American Energy Corp. N/A 8.86 N/A -0.01 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. and Houston American Energy Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. 0.00% 18.5% 14.6% Houston American Energy Corp. 0.00% -5.8% -5.6%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.59 shows that Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. is 59.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Houston American Energy Corp. on the other hand, has 0.2 beta which makes it 80.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. are 1.2 and 1.2 respectively. Its competitor Houston American Energy Corp.’s Current Ratio is 4 and its Quick Ratio is 4. Houston American Energy Corp. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Bonanza Creek Energy Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. and Houston American Energy Corp. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Houston American Energy Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 7.97% for Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. with average price target of $26.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. and Houston American Energy Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 3.8% respectively. About 1.4% of Bonanza Creek Energy Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 16.8% of Houston American Energy Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. -6.36% 4.91% -9.24% -7.35% -42.59% 5.47% Houston American Energy Corp. -7.04% 0.91% -12.98% 2.44% -12.5% 10.99%

For the past year Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. was less bullish than Houston American Energy Corp.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. beats Houston American Energy Corp.

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The companyÂ’s oil and liquids-weighted assets are located primarily in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado; and the Dorcheat Macedonia Field in southern Arkansas. It also owns and operates oil-producing assets in the North Park Basin in Colorado; and the McKamie Patton Field in southern Arkansas. As of December 31, 2016, the company had proved reserves of 90.7 MMBoe. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and condensate from properties located principally in the Texas Permian Basin and Gulf Coast areas of the United States and South America. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the South American country of Colombia; and in the onshore Gulf Coast region of Texas and Louisiana. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned interests in nine gross wells. Houston American Energy Corp. was founded in 1981 and is based in Houston, Texas.