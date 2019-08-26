Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. (BCEI) and Delek Logistics Partners LP (NYSE:DKL) Contrasting side by side

Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) and Delek Logistics Partners LP (NYSE:DKL) have been rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. 22 1.49 N/A 7.14 3.06 Delek Logistics Partners LP 32 1.17 N/A 2.57 12.93

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Delek Logistics Partners LP appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Bonanza Creek Energy Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Delek Logistics Partners LP.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) and Delek Logistics Partners LP (NYSE:DKL)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. 0.00% 18.5% 14.6% Delek Logistics Partners LP 0.00% -49.3% 9.6%

Volatility & Risk

Bonanza Creek Energy Inc.’s 1.59 beta indicates that its volatility is 59.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Delek Logistics Partners LP’s beta is 1 which is 0.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.2. Competitively, Delek Logistics Partners LP’s Current Ratio is 0.9 and has 0.7 Quick Ratio. Bonanza Creek Energy Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Delek Logistics Partners LP.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. and Delek Logistics Partners LP can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Delek Logistics Partners LP 0 0 0 0.00

$35 is Bonanza Creek Energy Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 62.11%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 23.5% of Delek Logistics Partners LP are owned by institutional investors. About 1.4% of Bonanza Creek Energy Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.3% of Delek Logistics Partners LP shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. -6.36% 4.91% -9.24% -7.35% -42.59% 5.47% Delek Logistics Partners LP 4.66% 1.1% 1.96% 11.07% 14.12% 13.54%

For the past year Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. was less bullish than Delek Logistics Partners LP.

Summary

Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Delek Logistics Partners LP.

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The companyÂ’s oil and liquids-weighted assets are located primarily in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado; and the Dorcheat Macedonia Field in southern Arkansas. It also owns and operates oil-producing assets in the North Park Basin in Colorado; and the McKamie Patton Field in southern Arkansas. As of December 31, 2016, the company had proved reserves of 90.7 MMBoe. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.