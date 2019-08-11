Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. (BCEI) and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (NYSE:CHKR) Comparison side by side

Both Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (NYSE:CHKR) compete on a level playing field in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. 22 1.49 N/A 7.14 3.06 Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 1 4.17 N/A 0.23 4.60

Table 1 demonstrates Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has lower revenue and earnings than Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Bonanza Creek Energy Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. 0.00% 18.5% 14.6% Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 0.00% 42.6% 42.5%

Volatility & Risk

Bonanza Creek Energy Inc.’s 1.59 beta indicates that its volatility is 59.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a 1.13 beta which is 13.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.2. The Current Ratio of rival Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust is 4.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.8. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Bonanza Creek Energy Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 0 0 0 0.00

Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. has an average price target of $35, and a 61.51% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. shares and 0.6% of Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust shares. About 1.4% of Bonanza Creek Energy Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. -6.36% 4.91% -9.24% -7.35% -42.59% 5.47% Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 0% -0.95% -29.25% -23.53% -35% -6.31%

For the past year Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. had bullish trend while Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust had bearish trend.

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The companyÂ’s oil and liquids-weighted assets are located primarily in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado; and the Dorcheat Macedonia Field in southern Arkansas. It also owns and operates oil-producing assets in the North Park Basin in Colorado; and the McKamie Patton Field in southern Arkansas. As of December 31, 2016, the company had proved reserves of 90.7 MMBoe. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.