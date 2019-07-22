Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. (BCEI) and Chaparral Energy Inc. (NYSE:CHAP) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) and Chaparral Energy Inc. (NYSE:CHAP) based on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. The two companies are Independent Oil & Gas and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. 22 1.53 N/A 8.15 3.02 Chaparral Energy Inc. 6 0.86 N/A 0.67 7.96

Table 1 demonstrates Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. and Chaparral Energy Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Chaparral Energy Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Bonanza Creek Energy Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Chaparral Energy Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. and Chaparral Energy Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Chaparral Energy Inc. 0.00% -17.6% -11.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. are 1.2 and 1.2. Competitively, Chaparral Energy Inc. has 1.1 and 1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Bonanza Creek Energy Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Chaparral Energy Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. and Chaparral Energy Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Chaparral Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. is $35, with potential upside of 65.02%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 98.4% of Chaparral Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.2% of Bonanza Creek Energy Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.3% of Chaparral Energy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. 5.35% 5.85% 4.81% -11.79% -25.94% 19.06% Chaparral Energy Inc. -16.56% -11.15% -30.56% -63.92% -71.06% 8.54%

For the past year Bonanza Creek Energy Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Chaparral Energy Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. beats Chaparral Energy Inc.

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The companyÂ’s oil and liquids-weighted assets are located primarily in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado; and the Dorcheat Macedonia Field in southern Arkansas. It also owns and operates oil-producing assets in the North Park Basin in Colorado; and the McKamie Patton Field in southern Arkansas. As of December 31, 2016, the company had proved reserves of 90.7 MMBoe. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Chaparral Energy, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of onshore oil and natural gas properties primarily in Oklahoma, the United States. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to refineries and gas processing plant. As of March 29, 2018, it had estimated potential reserves of one billion barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.