Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. (BCEI) and Approach Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:AREX) Comparison side by side

Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) and Approach Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:AREX), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Independent Oil & Gas. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. 22 1.52 N/A 7.14 3.06 Approach Resources Inc. N/A 0.21 N/A -0.31 0.00

In table 1 we can see Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. and Approach Resources Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. 0.00% 18.5% 14.6% Approach Resources Inc. 0.00% -5% -2.7%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.59 beta means Bonanza Creek Energy Inc.’s volatility is 59.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Approach Resources Inc. is 207.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 3.07 beta.

Liquidity

Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.2. Competitively, Approach Resources Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.1 and has 0.1 Quick Ratio. Bonanza Creek Energy Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Approach Resources Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. and Approach Resources Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Approach Resources Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

Bonanza Creek Energy Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 61.51% and an $35 consensus price target. On the other hand, Approach Resources Inc.’s potential upside is 77.86% and its consensus price target is $0.4. The information presented earlier suggests that Approach Resources Inc. looks more robust than Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. and Approach Resources Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 68.4%. Insiders held 1.4% of Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. shares. Comparatively, Approach Resources Inc. has 0.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. -6.36% 4.91% -9.24% -7.35% -42.59% 5.47% Approach Resources Inc. -3.61% 2.08% -22.89% -72.45% -88.37% -69.05%

For the past year Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. had bullish trend while Approach Resources Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. beats Approach Resources Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors.

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The companyÂ’s oil and liquids-weighted assets are located primarily in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado; and the Dorcheat Macedonia Field in southern Arkansas. It also owns and operates oil-producing assets in the North Park Basin in Colorado; and the McKamie Patton Field in southern Arkansas. As of December 31, 2016, the company had proved reserves of 90.7 MMBoe. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Approach Resources, Inc., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and gas reserves in the United States. The companyÂ’s properties are primarily located in the Permian Basin in west Texas. It also owns interests in east Texas Basin. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated proved reserves were 156.4 million barrels of oil equivalent located in Crockett and Schleicher counties, Texas. As of the above date, the company owned and operated 806 producing oil and gas wells in the Permian Basin. Approach Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.