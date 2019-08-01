Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (BCEI) Analysts See $1.62 EPS; Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Has Lowered Take (TTWO) Stake By $30.55 Million

Analysts expect Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) to report $1.62 EPS on August, 7 after the close.They anticipate $0.44 EPS change or 37.29% from last quarter’s $1.18 EPS. BCEI’s profit would be $33.41 million giving it 3.36 P/E if the $1.62 EPS is correct. After having $-0.34 EPS previously, Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc.’s analysts see -576.47% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $21.8. About 193,157 shares traded or 1.48% up from the average. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) has declined 42.59% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.59% the S&P500. Some Historical BCEI News: 14/05/2018 – Don’t Count on This Earnings Bonanza Lasting; 05/04/2018 – Bonanza Creek Energy Names Eric T. Greager CEO; 14/03/2018 – BONANZA CREEK ENERGY – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, EXPECTS PRODUCTION OF 16.0 – 16.6 MBOE/D; 14/03/2018 – BONANZA CREEK 4Q PRODUCTION 14.8 MBOE/D; 11/05/2018 – Bonanza Creek Energy: Senior VP, Land, Ramon ‘Curt’ Moore to Leave Company Based on Mutual Decision With Board; 16/05/2018 – One Trader Takes A Closer Look At The Buyback Bonanza; 30/04/2018 – Deals Bonanza in U.K. Poised to Hit a Record Amid Brexit Fears; 07/03/2018 Brazil’s Bond Bonanza May Be Over as Investors Seek Better Value; 16/05/2018 – Bond Bonanza Raises Threshold for New Emerging-Market Debt Sales; 22/05/2018 – Activision ‘Best Positioned’ for Coming Billion-Dollar Bonanza

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp decreased Take (TTWO) stake by 78.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp analyzed 325,000 shares as Take (TTWO)'s stock rose 23.70%. The Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp holds 87,500 shares with $8.26 million value, down from 412,500 last quarter. Take now has $13.87B valuation. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $122.52. About 1.19M shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company has market cap of $449.61 million. The company's oil and liquids-weighted assets are located primarily in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado; and the Dorcheat Macedonia Field in southern Arkansas. It has a 3.05 P/E ratio. It also owns and operates oil-producing assets in the North Park Basin in Colorado; and the McKamie Patton Field in southern Arkansas.

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp increased Farfetch Ltd stake by 950,000 shares to 1.30M valued at $34.98M in 2019Q1. It also upped Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) stake by 700 shares and now owns 26,200 shares. Jack In The Box Inc (NASDAQ:JACK) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 62 investors sold TTWO shares while 140 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 99.22 million shares or 5.73% less from 105.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Fincl Serv Gru invested in 0% or 5,218 shares. Kbc Group Nv reported 22,345 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Citigroup has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Myriad Asset Mngmt Limited reported 0.85% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Apg Asset Nv holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 150,980 shares. 42,651 are owned by Voloridge Investment Mgmt Limited Com. The Pennsylvania-based Brinker Cap Inc has invested 0.01% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Capstone Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Engineers Gate Manager Lp has 0.4% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 70,700 shares. First Advsrs Ltd Partnership has 95,247 shares. Dana Inv invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Australia-based Macquarie Grp Limited has invested 0.22% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 9,500 shares. Jefferies Group Ltd Co reported 6,556 shares. 100 are held by Covington Cap Mngmt.

Among 5 analysts covering Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Take-Two Interactive had 13 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, July 29 by M Partners. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) rating on Tuesday, July 30. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $14500 target. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The firm has “Underperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Tuesday, February 12. The stock of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Stephens.

Analysts await Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $-0.26 earnings per share, down 1,400.00% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.02 per share. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -181.25% negative EPS growth.