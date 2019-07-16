Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (BCEI) Analysts See $1.60 EPS; Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund (MQY) Has 1.17 Sentiment

Analysts expect Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) to report $1.60 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.42 EPS change or 35.59% from last quarter’s $1.18 EPS. BCEI’s profit would be $33.00 million giving it 3.35 P/E if the $1.60 EPS is correct. After having $-0.34 EPS previously, Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc.’s analysts see -570.59% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $21.46. About 173,772 shares traded. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) has declined 25.94% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.37% the S&P500. Some Historical BCEI News: 16/05/2018 – One Trader Takes A Closer Look At The Buyback Bonanza; 14/03/2018 – BONANZA CREEK ENERGY SEES 2018 PRODUCTION 17.7 – 18.7 MBOE/D; 12/03/2018 – Bonanza Goldfields Corp. Adds Golden Horseshoe to Congress Project; 30/04/2018 – Deals Bonanza in U.K. Poised to Hit a Record Amid Brexit Fears; 04/04/2018 – ShippingEasy Integrates with Online Marketplace Bonanza; 15/04/2018 – Qatar, Saudi Arabia Bond Bonanza Pushes GCC Debt Sales to Record; 07/03/2018 – Dubai’s Emirates Airline to Join Gulf Debt Bonanza With Sukuk; 04/05/2018 – SandRidge expands board to allow two Icahn nominees; 14/03/2018 – BONANZA CREEK ENERGY REAFFIRMS 1Q, 2018 FORECAST; 14/03/2018 – BONANZA CREEK ENERGY INC – QTRLY PRODUCTION VOLUMES OF 14.8 MBOE PER DAY

Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Inc (MQY) investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -1.41, from 2.58 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 21 investment professionals increased and started new positions, while 18 trimmed and sold stock positions in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Inc. The investment professionals in our database reported: 4.94 million shares, down from 5.56 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Inc in top ten positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 7 Reduced: 11 Increased: 13 New Position: 8.

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company has market cap of $442.60 million. The company's oil and liquids-weighted assets are located primarily in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado; and the Dorcheat Macedonia Field in southern Arkansas. It has a 3.01 P/E ratio. It also owns and operates oil-producing assets in the North Park Basin in Colorado; and the McKamie Patton Field in southern Arkansas.

The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $14.55. About 47,292 shares traded. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (MQY) has risen 3.71% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.72% the S&P500.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. The company has market cap of $446.86 million. It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It has a 12.54 P/E ratio. The fund invests in fixed income markets.

