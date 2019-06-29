Boltwood Capital Management Upped Stake in Facebook (FB) as Stock Rose; Cameco (CCJ) Holder Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Has Lifted Holding by $2.68 Million

Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 77.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boltwood Capital Management bought 2,912 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,693 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12M, up from 3,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boltwood Capital Management who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $550.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $3.5 during the last trading session, reaching $193. About 12.80 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica data allegations are concerning – UK PM May spokesman; 02/05/2018 – City A.M.: Breaking: Cambridge Analytica shuts down in wake of Facebook data scandal; 07/05/2018 – “Facebook effect” turns Swedish steel town into tech hot-spot; 16/05/2018 – FACEBOOK: DYNAMIC ADS WILL HELP AUTO FIRMS REACH CAR BUYERS; 24/05/2018 – It demonstrates the fact that Facebook does not understand or respect the practice of journalism; 24/05/2018 – Facebook refuses to compensate users affected by Cambridge Analytica leak; 05/04/2018 – FACEBOOK COO SHERYL SANDBERG SPEAKS IN BLOOMBERG INTERVIEW; 23/03/2018 – One good thing from Facebook data scandal: Thousands of new jobs AI can’t handle; 30/05/2018 – Industry giants Apple, Amazon, Google, and Facebook were all founded by first or second generation immigrants; 03/04/2018 – Facebook takes down accounts used by Russian troll farm

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Cameco Corp (CCJ) by 17.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp bought 178,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.22M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.20M, up from 1.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Cameco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.25B market cap company. The stock increased 2.68% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $10.73. About 2.01 million shares traded or 5.64% up from the average. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.07% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.50% the S&P500.

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp, which manages about $10.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 19,724 shares to 50,068 shares, valued at $2.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canada Goose Holdings Inc by 33,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 357,100 shares, and cut its stake in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS).

More notable recent Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Cameco reports fourth quarter and 2018 financial results – GlobeNewswire” on February 08, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Cameco reports first quarter results NYSE:CCJ – GlobeNewswire” published on May 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cameco : Ceasing Production Protects Uranium Market – Seeking Alpha” on July 28, 2018. More interesting news about Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Webster Financial Corporation (WBS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cameco: Leading The Uranium Recovery – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 11, 2019.

Boltwood Capital Management, which manages about $481.07 million and $153.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 14,277 shares to 40,810 shares, valued at $1.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (CMF) by 5,566 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,804 shares, and cut its stake in Pimco Etf Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 8 insider sales for $21.33 million activity. Another trade for 750 shares valued at $124,035 was sold by Stretch Colin. On Wednesday, January 23 the insider Sandberg Sheryl sold $7.97 million. On Thursday, January 31 Wehner David M. sold $788,374 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 4,761 shares.