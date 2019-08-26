Boltwood Capital Management Upped Its Facebook (FB) Position by $483,392 as Share Price Rose; Smith Asset Management Group LP Lifted Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Position

Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 77.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boltwood Capital Management bought 2,912 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 6,693 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12M, up from 3,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boltwood Capital Management who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $507.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $4.29 during the last trading session, reaching $177.75. About 17.33M shares traded or 2.03% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 26/03/2018 – Oregon AG: AG Rosenblum Joins Coalition Demanding Answers from Facebook; 26/03/2018 – Facebook must face stricter regulation – German minister; 25/04/2018 – Facebook makes an ex-FCC chairman its US public policy chief after data scandal; 13/03/2018 – Early Facebook investor says Zuckerberg is insincere about fighting fake news; 10/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS CHINESE INTERNET COMPANIES ARE A STRATEGIC AND COMPETITIVE THREAT TO UNITED STATES; 10/04/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: WASHINGTON (AP) — Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says company is working with special counsel Robert; 19/03/2018 – EU’s Justice Chief Vera Jourova: Misuse of Personal Data of Facebook Users ‘Horrifying, if Confirmed’; 24/04/2018 – Google has more information on users than Facebook, notes one venture capitalist; 01/05/2018 – The Punch Newspapers: BREAKING: Facebook to add dating service, says Zuckerberg; 22/05/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg Responds to EU Lawmaker Questions: TOPLive

Smith Asset Management Group Lp increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 652.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Asset Management Group Lp bought 262,331 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The hedge fund held 302,509 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.47M, up from 40,178 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Asset Management Group Lp who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $2.99 during the last trading session, reaching $201.57. About 1.13M shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Buy Evident.io for $300 Million Cash; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC – TIM PRENDERGAST AND JUSTIN LUNDY, WILL JOIN PALO ALTO NETWORKS; 23/04/2018 – Light Street’s Kacher Touts Palo Alto Networks at Sohn: TOPLive; 22/05/2018 – Portnox Announces New NAC-as-a-Service, Portnox CLEAR App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 22/05/2018 – FireMon Announces New Immediate Insight Threat Hunting App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 12/04/2018 – SAN JUAN, PALO SECO PLANTS OUT OF SERVICE: UTILITY; 22/05/2018 – Mist Announces New AI-Driven Wireless LAN for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 15/05/2018 – PDT Partners Adds Palo Alto Networks, Exits Square: 13F; 23/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Touted by Light Street’s Kacher Says at Sohn; 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE SAYS THE POSSIBLE CYBER ATTACK APPEARS TO BE FOCUSED ON UKRAINE

Smith Asset Management Group Lp, which manages about $2.91B and $3.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Helen Of Troy Ltd (NASDAQ:HELE) by 16,497 shares to 270 shares, valued at $31,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE:MOH) by 14,410 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 256,030 shares, and cut its stake in Harsco Corp (NYSE:HSC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Andra Ap holds 0.1% or 14,300 shares in its portfolio. Trillium Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com owns 105,768 shares. Cookson Peirce And Communication owns 1,360 shares. Ironsides Asset Advsr Limited Liability Company has 0.19% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 2,400 shares. Crosslink Capital holds 7.22% or 119,998 shares in its portfolio. Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability Company holds 0.66% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) or 39,087 shares. Mai Capital Mgmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). 61,083 are owned by Essex Ltd Liability. Stephens Management Group Ltd Liability accumulated 107,132 shares or 0.53% of the stock. Baker Avenue Asset Management Limited Partnership owns 1,921 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Gradient Invs Ltd Liability holds 0.04% or 2,853 shares. Oppenheimer Inc has 12,458 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. 1,023 are owned by Regal Invest Ltd Llc. Northern Corporation reported 1.16 million shares. Stanley has 1.34% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts-based North Management Corporation has invested 0.08% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). First Bancshares Sioux Falls reported 1,979 shares or 1.12% of all its holdings. Telos Mgmt has 3,212 shares. Foster & Motley Inc holds 0.04% or 1,738 shares in its portfolio. Fred Alger Mngmt Incorporated holds 2.14% or 3.23M shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv has 0.32% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 527,404 shares. 1.17 million are held by Asset Mngmt One Ltd. Moreover, Fdx Inc has 0.47% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 69,549 shares. Alexandria Capital Limited Liability Com invested in 58,769 shares. Maryland holds 1.56% or 75,384 shares. Eqis Capital invested in 29,048 shares. The New York-based Sg Americas Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.52% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Murphy Management Inc holds 65,171 shares. Strs Ohio holds 1.55% or 2.05 million shares. Ellington Gru Ltd Liability invested 0.43% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).