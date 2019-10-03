Boltwood Capital Management Trimmed Holding in V F (VFC) by $463,188 as Stock Value Declined; Advisors Preferred Holding in Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) Has Cut by $399,024

Advisors Preferred Llc decreased its stake in Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS) by 90.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Preferred Llc sold 5,542 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.83% . The institutional investor held 605 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44,000, down from 6,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Preferred Llc who had been investing in Cadence Design Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $63.61. About 137,714 shares traded. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) has risen 68.32% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 68.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNS News: 11/04/2018 – Cadence Boosts Vision and Al Performance with New Tensilica Vision Q6 DSP IP; 05/04/2018 – Mortgage Cadence Integrates FormFree’s AccountChek Asset-Verification Service into Its Enterprise Lending Center; 19/03/2018 – Cadence Sigrity PowerDC Technology Supports Future Facilities’ New Open Neutral File Format for Thermal Interoperability; 22/05/2018 – Cadence Design Systems and NI Announce Collaboration to Simplify Next-Generation Semiconductor and RF Development; 10/04/2018 – Cadence Expands Virtuoso Platform with Enhanced System Design, Advanced Node Support Down to 5nm, and Simulation-Driven Layout; 22/05/2018 – Cadence Design Systems and Nl Announce Collaboration to Simplify Next-Generation Semiconductor and RF Development; 23/04/2018 – CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC – QTRLY NON-GAAP SHR $0.40; 08/05/2018 – Cadence Debuts Industry’s First Analog IC Design-for-Reliability Solution; 01/05/2018 – Cadence Prototypes First IP Interface in Silicon for Preliminary Version of DDR5 Standard Being Developed in JEDEC; 23/04/2018 – Cadence Design Systems 1Q Net $72.9M

Boltwood Capital Management decreased its stake in V F Corp (VFC) by 36.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boltwood Capital Management sold 5,324 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The institutional investor held 9,081 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $793,000, down from 14,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boltwood Capital Management who had been investing in V F Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $85.65. About 79,971 shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 28/03/2018 – VF NAMES STEVE MURRAY AS VP, STRATEGIC PROJECTS; 30/04/2018 – VF Corporation Completes the Sale of Its Nautica® Brand Business to Authentic Brands Group, LLC; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in VF; 19/03/2018 – VF Corp. Inks Deal to Sell Nautica to Authentic Brands Group; 19/03/2018 – REFILE-Large retailers urge Trump against China tariffs; 14/03/2018 – VF CORP – ADDITION OF ALTRA BRAND TO VF’S PORTFOLIO IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS PER SHARE; 03/04/2018 – VF COMPLETES PURCHASE OF ICEBREAKER®; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $13.45 BLN TO $13.55 BLN; 04/05/2018 – VF Reports Results for Transition Period Ended March 31, 2018; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP – GROSS MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 51 PCT FOR 2019

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $157,860 activity.

Analysts await V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.30 EPS, down 9.09% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.43 per share. VFC’s profit will be $517.63 million for 16.47 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by V.F. Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 333.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 42 investors sold VFC shares while 259 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 388.37 million shares or 0.07% less from 388.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mycio Wealth Prtn Limited Liability reported 29,820 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. 12,060 were accumulated by Mckinley Carter Wealth Ser. Ameriprise stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Motco owns 0.57% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 69,424 shares. B Riley Wealth Mngmt stated it has 14,705 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Hilton Capital Management accumulated 1,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Assetmark Incorporated invested in 0% or 511 shares. First Mercantile Trust Company owns 2,150 shares. Prudential Fin Inc owns 300,241 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Godsey Gibb accumulated 205,422 shares. 65,513 are held by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Co Ltd Co. Guinness Atkinson Asset Mgmt holds 0.24% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 3,660 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv (Ca) accumulated 1,519 shares or 0.06% of the stock. 3,300 were accumulated by Bbr Limited Liability Corporation. Moreover, Cypress Cap Group has 0.16% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 9,131 shares.

Analysts await Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, down 5.71% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CDNS’s profit will be $92.45M for 48.19 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual earnings per share reported by Cadence Design Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.16% negative EPS growth.

Advisors Preferred Llc, which manages about $585.90 million and $294.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Bulletshares 2021 Corporate Bond Etf by 28,940 shares to 269,090 shares, valued at $5.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield Etf (GYLD) by 24,312 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,566 shares, and has risen its stake in New York Mortgage Trust Inc (NASDAQ:NYMT).