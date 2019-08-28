Boltwood Capital Management Raised Its Position in Facebook (FB) by $483,392; Cadence Design Sys (CDNS) Holder Paloma Partners Management Company Cut Position by $2.25 Million

Paloma Partners Management Company decreased its stake in Cadence Design Sys Inc (CDNS) by 71.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paloma Partners Management Company sold 35,717 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.83% . The institutional investor held 14,559 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $925,000, down from 50,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paloma Partners Management Company who had been investing in Cadence Design Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $66.75. About 781,365 shares traded. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) has risen 68.32% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 68.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNS News: 15/05/2018 – Arrowmark Adds J2 Global, Exits Cadence Design: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Cadence Design Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 23/04/2018 – Cadence Design Systems Sees 2Q EPS 20c-EPS 22c; 11/04/2018 – Cadence Boosts Vision and Al Performance with New Tensilica Vision Q6 DSP IP; 03/05/2018 – Cadence Shortens Automotive Verification Closure with New Verification IP for UFS 3.0, CoaxPress, and HyperRAM; 15/05/2018 – Cadence Design Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – Cadence Design Systems Sees 2018 Rev $2.055B-$2.085B; 22/05/2018 – Cadence Full-Flow Digital and Signoff Tools Certified on Samsung’s 8LPP Process Technology; 23/04/2018 – Cadence Design: Using Prior ASC Topic 605 Basis, 2018 Rev View Would Be About $2.085B-$2.115; 30/04/2018 – Cadence Design Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference Tomorrow

Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 77.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boltwood Capital Management bought 2,912 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 6,693 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12M, up from 3,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boltwood Capital Management who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $516.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $181.12. About 6.66 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/03/2018 – FEINSTEIN ASKS GRASSLEY TO ACT ON REQUESTS FOR COMMITTEE TO SEEK INFORMATION FROM TRUMP CAMPAIGN OFFICIALS BRAD PARSCALE, DAN SCAVINO AND STEVE BANNON IN RELATION TO INVOLVEMENT WITH CAMBRIDGE…; 30/05/2018 – Murdoch questioned the ad-based business model that Facebook has repeatedly defended; 10/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS ‘OVERWHELMING FEEDBACK’ OF FACEBOOK USERS IS THAT THEY PREFER ADS RELEVANT TO THEM OVER IRRELEVANT ONES; 28/03/2018 – FACEBOOK ORDERED TO COMPLY WITH U.S. TAX INVESTIGATION; 19/03/2018 – Andrew Peng: #BREAKING: Facebook says it has hired a digital forensics firm, Stroz Friedberg, “to conduct a comprehensive; 10/03/2018 – Facebook is getting exclusive rights to 25 Major League Baseball games:; 04/04/2018 – Facebook Says Cambridge Analytica Harvested Data of Up to 87 Million Users; 26/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica is under fire for harvesting personal data of more than 50 million Facebook customers without their permission; 27/03/2018 – Palantir worked on the Facebook data that was acquired by Cambridge Analytica, Wylie claims; 12/04/2018 – Rep. Sarbanes: House Grills Zuckerberg on Facebook Data Breach for Five Hours

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold CDNS shares while 129 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 235.75 million shares or 0.80% less from 237.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Campbell And Company Inv Adviser Limited Liability Company invested 0.29% in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP invested 0% in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). Gam Holdings Ag holds 0.04% or 13,968 shares. Ifrah Financial Services stated it has 0.36% in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). Moreover, Advisors Preferred Lc has 0.12% invested in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) for 6,147 shares. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc, a Delaware-based fund reported 36,110 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Group (Ca) invested in 0% or 92 shares. Alphamark Limited Liability Corp invested in 100 shares or 0% of the stock. 168,675 are owned by Asset Mngmt One Comm. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.06% in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). First Allied Advisory Services Inc holds 0.02% or 11,248 shares. Ameriprise stated it has 2.38 million shares. First Manhattan, a New York-based fund reported 2,000 shares. Lord Abbett Ltd Llc owns 238,800 shares. 251,290 were reported by Morgan Stanley.

Analysts await Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, down 5.71% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CDNS’s profit will be $92.45M for 50.57 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual earnings per share reported by Cadence Design Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.16% negative EPS growth.

Paloma Partners Management Company, which manages about $4.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Keycorp (Call) (NYSE:KEY) by 45,200 shares to 64,700 shares, valued at $1.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aptive Plc by 4,618 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,083 shares, and has risen its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY).

Boltwood Capital Management, which manages about $481.07M and $153.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 14,277 shares to 40,810 shares, valued at $1.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLI) by 9,153 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,267 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.