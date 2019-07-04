Boltwood Capital Management Position in Facebook (FB) Has Lifted by $483,392 as Share Price Rose; Exelixis (EXEL) Holder Shelton Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake

Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 77.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boltwood Capital Management bought 2,912 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,693 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12 million, up from 3,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boltwood Capital Management who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $562.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $197.2. About 10.25 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 02/05/2018 – Globalnews.ca: #BREAKING: The firm at the centre of this year’s Facebook data scandal has declared bankruptcy, will shut; 29/05/2018 – Facebook faces UK parental approval rule for under-16s; 11/04/2018 – EnergyCmrc Com: E&C Hearing Spurs Facebook to Take Action on Illegal Online Pharmacy Ads; 18/04/2018 – IBD: Facebook To Design Own Chips, Cut Back On Intel, Qualcomm Reliance; 26/03/2018 – EU JUSTICE COMMISSIONER ASKS FACEBOOK IF ANY EU CITIZENS’ DATA HAVE BEEN AFFECTED BY “RECENT SCANDAL”; 04/04/2018 – ET NOW: BREAKING: Facebook gives country-wise breakup of people whose information may have been improperly shared with Camb…; 23/05/2018 – Wired: Exclusive: Facebook Opens Up About False News; 05/03/2018 – Facebook’s vice president of global marketing recently sent a video to top advertisers to reassure them the company takes the issue seriously; 27/03/2018 – Facebook: Users Are Sticking Around — Barrons.com; 22/05/2018 – PEOPLE USE MANY FORMS OF COMMUNICATION-ZUCKERBERG

Shelton Capital Management decreased its stake in Exelixis Inc (EXEL) by 98.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelton Capital Management sold 19,902 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.34% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 298 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.50M, down from 20,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelton Capital Management who had been investing in Exelixis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $21.33. About 1.09 million shares traded. Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) has declined 6.75% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.18% the S&P500. Some Historical EXEL News: 28/03/2018 – EXELIXIS’ PARTNER IPSEN ANNOUNCES EMA VALIDATION OF THE APPLICATION FOR A NEW INDICATION FOR CABOMETYX® (CABOZANTINIB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED ADVANCED HEPATOCELLULAR CARCINOMA; 07/05/2018 – Exelixis at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Exelixis Presenting at Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – Cabozantinib to Be Featured in 15 Presentations at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting; 15/03/2018 – Exelixis Submits U.S. Supplemental New Drug Application for Cabometyx (Cabozantinib) for Previously Treated Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma; 15/03/2018 – EXEL REPORTS STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT IMPROVEMENT VS PLACEBO; 26/03/2018 – Hain Celestial Short-Interest Ratio Rises 67% to 10 Days; 02/05/2018 – Exelixis Maintaining Guidance Total Costs and Operating Expenses for 2018 Will Be $430 M to $460 M; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL REITERATES ANNUAL NET SALES OUTLOOK; 04/05/2018 – Rounds Report: Exelixis Rallied Due To Positive Earnings While Achaogen Is Set For A Strong Comeback

Shelton Capital Management, which manages about $1.01 billion and $25.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 3,563 shares to 8,555 shares, valued at $4.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 4,046 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,888 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.25 EPS, down 10.71% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.28 per share. EXEL’s profit will be $75.45M for 21.33 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual EPS reported by Exelixis, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.17% EPS growth.

Since January 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 insider sales for $5.40 million activity. 9,120 Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) shares with value of $202,280 were sold by Haley Patrick J.. $895,654 worth of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) was sold by MORRISSEY MICHAEL on Thursday, February 14. Shares for $941,200 were sold by SCANGOS GEORGE A on Friday, February 1. 11,250 shares were sold by Garber Alan M, worth $258,750 on Tuesday, January 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold EXEL shares while 65 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 231.52 million shares or 4.06% more from 222.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reported 80,400 shares. 156,821 are held by Boston Prtn. 11,310 were reported by Advisory Svcs Ntwk Limited Liability. Los Angeles Management & Equity Incorporated reported 41,369 shares. Amer International Group Incorporated has 0.05% invested in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL). Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd reported 17,500 shares stake. Invesco reported 993,669 shares stake. Blume Cap Inc holds 0.08% or 6,200 shares in its portfolio. North Star Asset owns 34,500 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Lc accumulated 60,724 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Oakbrook Invs Limited Liability has invested 0.05% in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL). Weiss Multi has 0.06% invested in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL). Regions Fincl reported 15,991 shares stake. Paloma Prtnrs Mgmt owns 130,916 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. 1,736 are held by Ftb Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Wealthquest has 0.11% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Baillie Gifford & Company holds 15.80 million shares or 2.88% of its portfolio. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 1.34% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Ashfield Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability Com has 0.75% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Citigroup reported 1.89 million shares stake. Fuller Thaler Asset Mngmt accumulated 10,489 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Cls Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 10,618 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Tiedemann Advsr Limited reported 31,855 shares. Tradition Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 12,110 shares or 0.55% of the stock. First Dallas Securities Inc accumulated 2,175 shares or 0.26% of the stock. American Research And Mgmt invested in 2,695 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Mackay Shields Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 889,801 shares. Weatherly Asset Mgmt Lp accumulated 0.67% or 19,733 shares. Mount Vernon Assocs Md reported 3.3% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Gateway Advisory Limited Com holds 0.1% or 2,315 shares.

Boltwood Capital Management, which manages about $481.07 million and $153.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 3,178 shares to 3,912 shares, valued at $566,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (CMF) by 5,566 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,804 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY).