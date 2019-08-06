Boltwood Capital Management Maintains Holding in Facebook (FB); American Wtr Wks Co (AWK) Holder J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Has Lowered Stake by $659,360 as Share Value Rose

Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 77.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boltwood Capital Management bought 2,912 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 6,693 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12 million, up from 3,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boltwood Capital Management who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $528.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.86% or $7.29 during the last trading session, reaching $181.73. About 20.93M shares traded or 24.43% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 26/03/2018 – PEP BOYS SAYS IS SUSPENDING ALL ADVERTISING ACTIVITIES WITH FACEBOOK; 29/03/2018 – NEW YORK ATTORNEY GENERAL SCHNEIDERMAN SAYS URGED THE STATE LEGISLATURE TO PASS HIS STOP HACKS AND IMPROVE ELECTRONIC DATA SECURITY ACT; 10/04/2018 – KDKA: #BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says that Facebook employee(s) have been interviewed by Special Counsel Rob…; 22/03/2018 – Forget Facebook, Turkey Is Moving to Control All Content; 23/03/2018 – CNET: BREAKING: Tesla and SpaceX Facebook pages have been deleted following this tweet from @elonmusk. More to com; 03/04/2018 – Snap In ‘potentially Promising Position’ After Facebook’s Cambridge Analytica Scandal, Says Analyst — MarketWatch; 22/03/2018 – BRITAIN’S INFORMATION COMMISSIONER’S OFFICE SAYS HIGH COURT JUDGE HAS ADJOURNED APPLICATION FOR A WARRANT RELATING TO CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA UNTIL FRIDAY; 29/03/2018 – ETSY REPORTS FACEBOOK CMO GARY BRIGGS JOINING BOARD; 01/05/2018 – Facebook is launching a new dating service “This is going to be for building real long-term relationships,” CEO Mark Zuckerberg said, “not just for hookups.”; 20/03/2018 – Facebook and Adobe to buy wind power from Nebraska facility

J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc (AWK) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc sold 6,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.17% . The hedge fund held 50,737 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.29 million, down from 57,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in American Wtr Wks Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $115.38. About 1.08 million shares traded or 19.87% up from the average. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 31.07% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 26/04/2018 – Illinois American Water Announces 2018 Environmental Grant Recipients; 04/05/2018 – An American Water Polo Star Tries to Conquer Something New: Hungary; 23/03/2018 – Company Profile for Kentucky American Water; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN WATER 1Q EPS 59C; 29/03/2018 – American Water’s Vallejo, Tilden to Participate in P3 Water Summit; 21/03/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS – INCREASE IN SIZE OF AWCC’S COMMERCIAL PAPER PROGRAM TO MAXIMUM OF $2.1 BLN COMMERCIAL PAPER NOTES OUTSTANDING AT ANY ONE TIME; 23/03/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER COMPANY, MANAGER OF ENGINEERING, BRIAN F. CARR NAMED CHAIR OF AMERICAN WATER WORKS ASSOCIATION-NEW JERSEY SECTION; 16/05/2018 – New Jersey American Water Elevates Infrastructure Conversation and Mobilizes Action During Infrastructure Week; 15/05/2018 – American Water Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS – EXPECTS NO FURTHER EQUITY NEED GOING FORWARD UNDER NORMAL OPERATING CONDITIONS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 34 investors sold AWK shares while 202 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 144.69 million shares or 0.15% more from 144.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Boltwood Capital Management, which manages about $481.07 million and $153.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 8,487 shares to 42,598 shares, valued at $2.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (CMF) by 5,566 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,804 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr.

