Boltwood Capital Management Lowered Stake in Starbucks (SBUX) by $597,683; Partners Group Holding Ag Has Boosted Atmos Energy (ATO) Stake

Boltwood Capital Management decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 38.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boltwood Capital Management sold 7,201 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 11,325 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $949,000, down from 18,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boltwood Capital Management who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $90.81. About 4.94 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 15/05/2018 – The Manifest Finds Starbucks Is User Favorite in Survey of Restaurant Loyalty Apps; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE AGREES TO MARKET STARBUCKS PRODUCTS GLOBALLY; 09/05/2018 – Fitch: Starbucks’ Deal Neutral for Nestle’s Rating; Operating Performance, Prudent M&A Critical; 07/05/2018 – Nestle Enters $7.2 Billion Global Coffee Alliance With Starbucks; 15/05/2018 – STARBUCKS: CITY OF SEATTLE IS SPENDING `WITHOUT ACCOUNTABILITY’; 29/05/2018 – Daily Gazette: Daylong Starbucks closure taken in stride locally; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – JAB buys majority stake in UK’s Pret a Manger; 24/04/2018 – As Starbucks Embraces the Drive-Thru, a Few Speed Traps Ahead; 11/04/2018 – Starbucks Opens Its First Store in Uruguay

Partners Group Holding Ag increased its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (ATO) by 4.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partners Group Holding Ag bought 17,664 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% . The institutional investor held 397,146 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.92 million, up from 379,482 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partners Group Holding Ag who had been investing in Atmos Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $112.59. About 488,508 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 20.47% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Atmos Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATO); 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Consecutive Gain; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Corporation Reports Earnings for Fiscal 2018 Second Quarter and Six Months; Reaffirms Fiscal 2018 Guidance; 27/03/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES – PARTNERSHIP WITH HUAWEI TO LAUNCH HUAWEI P20 AND HUAWEI P20 PRO WITH DOLBY ATMOS SOUND AND DOLBY AC-4; 23/04/2018 – Kansas CC: Application for Atmos Energy Corporation; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.57; 22/05/2018 – Atmos Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q Net $179M; 26/04/2018 – Kansas CC: In the Matter of the Investigation of Atmos Energy; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Backs FY18 EPS $3.85-EPS $4.05

Partners Group Holding Ag, which manages about $815.68 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cms Energy Corp (NYSE:CMS) by 71,793 shares to 327,053 shares, valued at $18.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kkr & Co Inc by 142,977 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.11M shares, and cut its stake in Tc Energy Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 25 investors sold ATO shares while 126 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 95.13 million shares or 3.18% more from 92.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gemmer Asset Limited Company invested 0% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Sei Invs Communications has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Meeder Asset stated it has 0.04% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Brown Brothers Harriman reported 13 shares. 99,169 were accumulated by Jpmorgan Chase. California-based Eqis Capital Management Incorporated has invested 0.03% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). 2,100 were reported by Grace And White Inc New York. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) for 1,600 shares. Moreover, Stifel Fincl Corp has 0.01% invested in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Moreover, Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc has 0% invested in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) for 54 shares. Liberty Mutual Grp Asset Inc reported 4,367 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Magellan Asset Mngmt Ltd has 0.88% invested in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) for 2.91 million shares. Luminus Limited Liability Co, New York-based fund reported 893,511 shares. Riverhead Capital Mngmt owns 8,580 shares. Duff Phelps Investment Mgmt has invested 1.37% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO).

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 32.43 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold SBUX shares while 536 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 807.59 million shares or 2.16% less from 825.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lord Abbett Ltd Com has 0.29% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 1.05M shares. Moreover, Cypress Management Llc (Wy) has 0.01% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Smith Chas P & Associate Pa Cpas reported 3,065 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 5,478 were accumulated by Foundry Ptnrs Ltd Liability. Td Asset Mgmt invested in 1.43M shares. Capwealth Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 174,736 shares. Neuberger Berman Limited Liability Company invested in 295,535 shares. 386,533 are held by Stack Fincl Management Inc. Profund Advsrs Limited Com holds 0.44% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 110,158 shares. Montag Caldwell Lc invested 0.02% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). New York-based Spark Investment Mngmt Lc has invested 0.55% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Moreover, Meiji Yasuda Asset Communication Ltd has 0.59% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Limited Co invested in 13,623 shares. Winch Advisory Ser Ltd invested in 0.01% or 253 shares. Interocean Capital Limited Liability Corporation holds 21,429 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio.

