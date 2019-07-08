Boltwood Capital Management Lifted Facebook (FB) Position By $483,392; Diversified Trust Co Has Trimmed Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Holding By $622,340

Boltwood Capital Management increased Facebook Inc (FB) stake by 77.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Boltwood Capital Management acquired 2,912 shares as Facebook Inc (FB)’s stock rose 13.53%. The Boltwood Capital Management holds 6,693 shares with $1.12 million value, up from 3,781 last quarter. Facebook Inc now has $560.62B valuation. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $196.4. About 11.16 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 04/04/2018 – World’s Biggest Wealth Fund Weighs In on the Facebook Scandal; 22/05/2018 – Zuckerberg Irks EU Lawmakers After Dodging Facebook Questions; 26/03/2018 – Chicago Sun-Times: BREAKING: Federal Trade Commission confirms investigation of Facebook; 20/03/2018 – FACEBOOK CSO STAMOS: OTHER EXECS SUPPORTED RUSSIA INVESTIGATION; 21/03/2018 – The Cambridge Analytica data scandal is “Facebook’s responsibility,” says U.K. parliament member Damian Collins; 26/03/2018 – North Carol AG: Attorney General Josh Stein Demands Answers from Facebook; 11/04/2018 – WRAL NEWS in NC: #BREAKING: WRAL is live as Facebook CEO appears before Congress for a second day of testimony; 21/03/2018 – Tencent is Like Facebook But With a Different Set of Worries — Heard on the Street; 22/05/2018 – Facebook face-off: EU gets little news from Zuckerberg; 10/05/2018 – U.S. ‘net neutrality’ rules will end on June 11 – FCC

Diversified Trust Co decreased Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) stake by 20.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Diversified Trust Co sold 21,460 shares as Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD)’s stock rose 2.25%. The Diversified Trust Co holds 84,207 shares with $2.45 million value, down from 105,667 last quarter. Enterprise Prods Partners L now has $64.30 billion valuation. It closed at $29.38 lastly. It is down 3.80% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 07/03/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS HOLDS ANALYST DAY IN HOUSTON; 30/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS 1Q DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $1.39B; 18/04/2018 – Enterprise Receives Top Honors for Safety; 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q Net $900.7M; 29/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281322 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS OPERATING MIDSTREAM PIPELINE WARD COUNTY; 06/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners to Participate in Mizuho Energy Summit Conference; 02/05/2018 – Enterprise Begins Service at Orla Natural Gas Processing Plant in the Delaware Basin; 25/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 30/05/2018 – Industrial Info Tracks More Than $1 Billion in U.S. Ethylene, Ethane Export Terminal Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 03/05/2018 – DCP MIDSTREAM – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS, WESTERN GAS PARTNERS, CO, ANNOUNCED BINDING OPEN SEASON FOR ADDITIONAL CAPACITY ON FRONT RANGE PIPELINE

Analysts await Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.51 EPS, up 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. EPD’s profit will be $1.12B for 14.40 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Enterprise Products Partners L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.53% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Enterprise Prods Partners (NYSE:EPD), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Enterprise Prods Partners had 4 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, April 3 the stock rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Buy”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 52 investors sold EPD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 758.94 million shares or 2.15% more from 742.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alabama-based Regions Fincl has invested 0.02% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Smithbridge Asset Mngmt De invested in 1.35% or 76,939 shares. Jupiter Asset Mngmt Limited reported 903,098 shares or 0.85% of all its holdings. Janney Montgomery Scott holds 0.11% or 456,769 shares. Ar Asset Mgmt stated it has 39,840 shares. Haverford Trust holds 113,953 shares. 34,925 were accumulated by Fincl Counselors. Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.02% or 128,553 shares. Woodmont Investment Counsel Limited Com reported 0.65% stake. Essex Financial Svcs Inc has 0.22% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Howland Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 16,000 shares. Private Cap invested 3.09% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Citadel Advsr Lc invested in 105,847 shares. Eagle Advsr Limited Liability Corporation, a Texas-based fund reported 7.18M shares. Of Vermont reported 13,918 shares stake.

Diversified Trust Co increased Ishares Tr (QUAL) stake by 3,630 shares to 833,802 valued at $73.83 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Tr (IJH) stake by 6,851 shares and now owns 161,325 shares. Causeway Emerging Mkts Fd was raised too.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 sales for $13.54 million activity. $7.97M worth of stock was sold by Sandberg Sheryl on Wednesday, January 23. The insider Wehner David M. sold 4,761 shares worth $788,374. Another trade for 9,000 shares valued at $1.35 million was made by Stretch Colin on Wednesday, January 30. Shares for $795,000 were sold by Cox Christopher K.

Boltwood Capital Management decreased Pimco Etf Tr stake by 4,964 shares to 27,708 valued at $2.87 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) stake by 8,487 shares and now owns 42,598 shares. Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY) was reduced too.

