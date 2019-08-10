Boltwood Capital Management Increases Stake in Facebook (FB); As Transact Technologies (TACT) Valuation Rose, Holder Zpr Investment Management Upped Holding

Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 77.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boltwood Capital Management bought 2,912 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 6,693 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12 million, up from 3,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boltwood Capital Management who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $535.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $187.85. About 11.06 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 25/04/2018 – Facebook reported 185 million daily active users in North America, an increase from last quarter; 16/05/2018 – Facebook sparks speculation with bet on blockchain lab; 21/03/2018 – Toronto Star: Mark Zuckerberg, so far missing from Facebook’s spiralling crisis, expected to publicly address scandal; 21/03/2018 – Facebook is to blame for the data scandal: UK lawmaker; 21/03/2018 – Op-Ed Columnist: Facebook Doesn’t Get It; 29/03/2018 – Facebook has released a more detailed plan to fight election interference for the 2018 midterms; 09/03/2018 – WARNER MUSIC -DEAL PAVES WAY FOR USERS TO CREATE, UPLOAD AND SHARE VIDEOS ON FACEBOOK WITH LICENSED MUSIC FROM ARTISTS AND SONGWRITERS; 19/03/2018 – Facebook: Another Day, Another Media Firestorm — Barrons.com; 26/03/2018 – EU presses Facebook on sharing of user data; 25/04/2018 – Facebook is shuffling around its senior leadership in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica data scandal

Zpr Investment Management increased its stake in Transact Technologies Inc (TACT) by 69.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zpr Investment Management bought 37,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.60% . The institutional investor held 90,865 shares of the computer peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $831,000, up from 53,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zpr Investment Management who had been investing in Transact Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $88.59M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $11.88. About 8,277 shares traded. TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) has risen 6.79% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.79% the S&P500. Some Historical TACT News: 30/04/2018 – TransAct Technologies Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.09 Per Share; 10/04/2018 – Ingenico Group to Debut Axium Solution and Discuss the Future of Commerce at ETA TRANSACT 2018; 23/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s AGS Transact to make third attempt at IPO, aims to raise up to 10 bln rupees – Mint; 21/05/2018 – TransAct Expands Restaurant Solutions Product Suite with Debut of AccuSpot at the National Restaurant Association Show 2018; 08/03/2018 – ShopKeep CEO Michael DeSimone to Issue Closing Keynote at ETA’s 2018 TRANSACT Tech New York City; 17/04/2018 – Sionic Mobile and Payscout Announce Strategic Alliance from TRANSACT; 07/03/2018 – TRANSACT Tech New York City to Feature the Latest Payments Authentication Innovation; 13/05/2018 – TRANSACT: MCY: MERCURY BUYS STAKE IN TILT RENEWABLES LIMITED; 05/03/2018 – TRANSACT TECHNOLOGIES INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.12; 19/04/2018 – TRANSACT: SKSEEKA REPORTS PURCHASE OF NORTHLAND OPERATION

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $124,035 activity.

Boltwood Capital Management, which manages about $481.07M and $153.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 3,178 shares to 3,912 shares, valued at $566,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr by 12,103 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,490 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dsc Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0.24% or 7,697 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Triangle Wealth Management has 0.21% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 4,468 shares. Norris Perne And French Limited Liability Partnership Mi holds 0.03% or 1,368 shares in its portfolio. Moors & Cabot stated it has 46,214 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 3.44 million shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 2.02 million shares. Advisors Asset Mngmt holds 420,247 shares or 1.25% of its portfolio. Sva Plumb Wealth Mgmt Llc has 16,657 shares. Matrix Asset Advsr New York reported 0.9% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Macquarie Group Inc stated it has 0.18% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Washington Tru Savings Bank has invested 1.51% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Maple Capital accumulated 0.05% or 1,339 shares. Majedie Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 1.21% stake. Petrus Trust Lta owns 2.74% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 84,881 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents National Bank has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/24/2019: LN,MANH,SNAP,FB – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “3 Reasons Why Facebook Bears Are Wrong – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “What to Expect When Facebook Reports After the Close – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Weekly Market Preview: Tech Earnings Grabs The Spotlight (FB, TSLA, AMZN, SBUX, GOOGL) – Nasdaq” published on July 21, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “It’s Almost Time For These Leveraged Media ETFs – Benzinga” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.45, from 2.27 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 4 investors sold TACT shares while 7 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 2.72 million shares or 13.96% less from 3.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 38,158 shares or 0% of the stock. Vanguard Grp holds 0% or 351,880 shares in its portfolio. Punch Assoc Invest Mngmt invested 0.28% of its portfolio in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT). Royal Bancorp Of Canada, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 240 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag invested in 31,500 shares or 0% of the stock. Wedge Capital Management L Lp Nc accumulated 36,401 shares. Gamco Et Al holds 0.01% or 80,000 shares in its portfolio. Connors Investor Services Incorporated has invested 0.03% in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT). Zpr Mgmt owns 90,865 shares or 1.64% of their US portfolio. Morgan Stanley invested 0% in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT). Teton owns 116,100 shares. Blackrock holds 0% or 279,727 shares. Hillsdale Mgmt Inc reported 0% stake. Lsv Asset Mngmt reported 10,970 shares. State Bank Of America Corp De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT).

More notable recent TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “TransAct Secures Largest To-Date Order for BOHA! Solution Deployments – Business Wire” on June 11, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “TransAct Secures Order From Regional Foodservice Operator for BOHA! Solution Deployments – Business Wire” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “TransAct Technologies Incorporated (TACT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 16, 2013 – NASDAQ” on August 15, 2013. More interesting news about TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Irrational Hysteria Is Creating an Opportunity in Aurora Stock – Investorplace.com” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “TransAct Technologies Reports 2019 Second Quarter Results – Business Wire” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $208,100 activity.