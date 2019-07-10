Boltwood Capital Management Increases Position in Facebook (FB); Credicorp LTD (BAP) Holding Held by Global Thematic Partners Llc

Global Thematic Partners Llc increased its stake in Credicorp Ltd (BAP) by 37.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Thematic Partners Llc bought 17,354 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.89% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 63,208 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.17M, up from 45,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Thematic Partners Llc who had been investing in Credicorp Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $236.4. About 145,636 shares traded. Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) has declined 4.31% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BAP News: 03/05/2018 – CREDICORP 1Q LOANS PEN100.57B; 10/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp’s “1Q18 quiet period”; 07/05/2018 – Credicorp Continues Reorganizing Its Subsidiaries in Peru; 23/04/2018 – Credicorp: CEO Walter Bayly ‘Had a Coronary Event During the Weekend; 23/04/2018 – Credicorp: Bayly ‘Should Fully Recover Within Two Weeks’; 07/05/2018 – CREDICORP CREDICORP CONTINUES REORGANIZING UNITS IN PERU; 03/05/2018 – CREDICORP 1Q NET INCOME PEN1.04B; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP LTD – DURING ABSENCE OF BAYLY THE TWO DEPUTY CEOS, ALVARO CORREA AND GIANFRANCO FERRARI, WILL ASSUME BAYLY’S RESPONSIBILITIES; 03/05/2018 – PERU HOLDING COMPANY CREDICORP BAP.N REPORTS 1 BLN SOLES ($305 MLN) IN NET PROFIT IN FIRST QUARTER; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP CEO HAD CORONARY EVENT OVER THE WEEKEND

Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 77.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boltwood Capital Management bought 2,912 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,693 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12 million, up from 3,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boltwood Capital Management who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $569.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $200.91. About 15.66M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 09/04/2018 – Sen. Klobuchar: Klobuchar Statement on Announcement that Data from 87 Million Facebook Users was Shared with Cambridge; 02/05/2018 – The Sydney Morning Herald: Breaking: Cambridge Analytica, the data firm at the centre of Facebook’s privacy debacle, is; 09/04/2018 – CyrusOne Donates Data Center Space to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children; 25/04/2018 – Facebook makes an ex-FCC chairman its US public policy chief after data scandal; 07/05/2018 – Flexential Announces Fastest, Lowest-Latency Direct Network Connection To Asia; 20/03/2018 – U.S. HOUSE ENERGY AND COMMERCE COMMITTEE TO RECEIVE BRIEFING FROM FACEBOOK ON WEDNESDAY -COMMITTEE SPOKESPERSON; 11/04/2018 – Zuckerberg Asked If Lack of Diversity Hobbled Facebook on Russia; 04/04/2018 – FACEBOOK CEO TO TESTIFY AT HOUSE CMTE APRIL 11; 21/03/2018 – BRITISH PM MAY SAYS GOVERNMENT HAS NO CURRENT CONTRACTS WITH CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA OR PARENT GROUP; 03/04/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS REMOVED 138 FACEBOOK PAGES CONTROLLED BY IRA

Global Thematic Partners Llc, which manages about $12.76B and $2.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 688,917 shares to 1.73M shares, valued at $68.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 12,561 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 858,873 shares, and cut its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Boltwood Capital Management, which manages about $481.07 million and $153.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY) by 3,584 shares to 16,589 shares, valued at $1.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLI) by 9,153 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,267 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 sales for $13.54 million activity. Stretch Colin also sold $128,408 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares. Sandberg Sheryl sold 55,000 shares worth $7.97M. $788,374 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares were sold by Wehner David M..

