Boltwood Capital Management Increased Facebook (FB) Stake by $483,392; Nomura Asset Management Company LTD Raised Its Position in Quest Diagnostics (DGX) as Stock Price Rose

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX) by 20.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd bought 4,799 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,065 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.52M, up from 23,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Quest Diagnostics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $103.97. About 403,167 shares traded. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has declined 5.39% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.82% the S&P500. Some Historical DGX News: 08/03/2018 MI WARN NOTICES: QUEST DIAGNOSTICS CUTS 57 JOBS ON CLOSING; 17/05/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS – HELEN TORLEY ELECTED TO SERVE AS DIRECTOR AT CO’S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS, EXPANDING BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO 10 MEMBERS; 14/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Declares Dividend of 50c; 16/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Quest Diagnostics – 03/16/2018 01:25 PM; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC – OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED; 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest Diagnostics and UnitedHealthcare Launch Blockchain-Driven Effort to Tackle Care Provider Data Issues; 25/05/2018 – Meridian Bioscience to look for small deals and gain M&A experience – CEO; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.52, EST. $1.50; 14/03/2018 – Genomic Vision Extends Its Collaboration with Quest Diagnostics in Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA); 25/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 77.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boltwood Capital Management bought 2,912 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,693 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12M, up from 3,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boltwood Capital Management who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $562.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $197.2. About 10.25M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/05/2018 – Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg Barraged With Questions by Europe Lawmakers; 08/05/2018 – David Cochrane: EXCLUSIVE by @ciaraobrien: Facebook announces ban on foreign-funded advertisements aimed at #8thre; 05/04/2018 – Facebook says Cambridge Analytica may have had data from as many as 87 million people:; 21/03/2018 – Danny Kemp: Breaking – EU proposes new 3% tax on tech giants – @AFP. More good news for #Facebook; 23/05/2018 – “Workplace by Facebook” was launched in 2016, but it needs enterprise software companies to help bolster its credibility; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK HAS ALREADY TAKEN AWAY STAMOS’ RESPONSIBILITIES TO COUNTER GOVERNMENT-SPONSORED DISINFORMATION – REUTERS; 24/04/2018 – Questions about Facebook personal data mining persist; 09/04/2018 – VIETNAM ACTIVISTS CRITICIZE FACEBOOK’S TAKEDOWN POLICIES; 10/04/2018 – The Today Show: #BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is right now appearing before Congress in the wake of the data breach; 04/04/2018 – Sen. Markey: Senator Markey Renews His Call for Facebook CEO to Testify Before Senate Commerce Committee

More notable recent Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Quest Diagnostics Inc. – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Quest good defensive play – Baird – Seeking Alpha” published on April 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Quest Diagnostics to acquire Midwest reference lab – Seeking Alpha” on November 27, 2018. More interesting news about Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Quest prices $500M debt offering – Seeking Alpha” published on March 07, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For February 14, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: February 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold DGX shares while 156 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 116.69 million shares or 0.57% more from 116.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stoneridge Inv Prtnrs Ltd Com stated it has 51,225 shares. Everett Harris & Ca owns 7,648 shares. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability holds 2,855 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Godshalk Welsh Cap reported 4,150 shares. Sigma Planning accumulated 3,177 shares. Signaturefd Llc holds 505 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pggm Invests reported 532,611 shares. Tdam Usa Inc invested in 7,385 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Westpac Banking holds 8,509 shares. Moreover, Country Club Tru Na has 0.71% invested in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Coldstream Capital Management accumulated 10,533 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3,917 shares. 208,663 are held by Seizert Cap Prtnrs Limited Liability. Eqis Capital has invested 0.03% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Kcm Invest Advisors Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) for 2,885 shares.

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $32.64B and $10.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 23,259 shares to 505,496 shares, valued at $18.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 30,375 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.28M shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Boltwood Capital Management, which manages about $481.07M and $153.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 8,487 shares to 42,598 shares, valued at $2.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard World Fds (VOX) by 18,724 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,062 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY).

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 8 insider sales for $21.33 million activity. 4,761 shares were sold by Wehner David M., worth $788,374. Stretch Colin had sold 750 shares worth $124,035. On Tuesday, January 15 the insider Cox Christopher K sold $2.39M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Newfocus Finance Grp Ltd Liability holds 0.17% or 2,091 shares. Nippon Life Global Invsts Americas accumulated 1.44% or 107,490 shares. Sequoia Fin Advsrs Limited Liability Co has invested 0.14% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Nuwave Invest Mngmt Ltd Company invested 0.08% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Stanley Capital Management Limited Com accumulated 3.23% or 39,600 shares. Jabodon Pt Communications owns 11,651 shares. 6,786 were reported by Edge Wealth Mgmt Limited Com. 11,100 were accumulated by Lau Associates Ltd Liability. Allen Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 3.86% or 739,942 shares. Green Square Cap Limited Liability Corp accumulated 5,011 shares or 0.54% of the stock. Macquarie Group Incorporated Limited reported 623,299 shares. Boston Private Wealth has invested 0.68% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 76,446 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsr owns 7,036 shares. 1,110 are owned by Earnest Prtn Ltd.