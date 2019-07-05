Boltwood Capital Management Increased Facebook (FB) Stake; Alphaone Investment Services Stake in Cbs New (CBS) Raised by $3.69 Million

Alphaone Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 1760.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphaone Investment Services Llc bought 78,530 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.22% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 82,990 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95 million, up from 4,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphaone Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $52.07. About 369,720 shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has declined 10.83% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 14/05/2018 – CBS, VIACOM HAD REACHED DEAL ON SHARE RATIO PRIOR TO LAWSUIT; 16/05/2018 – CBS SAYS IT CONTINUES TO BE CONFIDENT IN POSITION ON NAI ACTION; 03/05/2018 – After-hours buzz: CBS, SHAK, P & more; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Discovery Adds DowDuPont, Cuts CBS; 29/05/2018 – Redstones’ NAI No Longer Seeking CBS-Viacom Merger (Video); 17/05/2018 – CBS SAYS DIVIDEND, IF ISSUED, WOULD DILUTE NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS’ VOTING INTEREST TO ABOUT 20 PERCENT -STATEMENT; 02/04/2018 – @CNBC Update: CBS plans to make an all-stock bid to buy Viacom that’s below its market value, sources close to the situation told CNBC; 13/04/2018 – His tweet came in response to a story from CBS, in which the CEO bemoaned the Model 3 as overly ambitious, and the production process as too technical; 02/05/2018 – WJZ | CBS Baltimore: #BREAKING: A Southwest Airlines plane flying from Chicago to New Jersey has been forced to land in; 14/03/2018 – Netflix is reportedly planning to make a weekly TV news show to rival CBS’ ’60 Minutes’

Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 77.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boltwood Capital Management bought 2,912 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,693 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12 million, up from 3,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boltwood Capital Management who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $556.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $194.98. About 5.77 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 29/03/2018 – Facebook held a conference call with reporters on Thursday to discuss election security; 03/05/2018 – Facebook has formed a special ethics team to prevent bias in its A.I. software; 27/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Facebook will not unveil its smart speakers at F8 while it deals with data misuse scandal, but still plans t; 21/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg: Company to ‘Conduct a Full Audit of Any App With Suspicious Activity’; 25/04/2018 – Munster’s initial thoughts on $FB earnings: The company either delivered or exceeded on key metrics despite having the kitchen sink thrown at them; 19/03/2018 – WYDEN ASKS FOR INFORMATION REGARDING FACEBOOK’S ROLE IN INCIDENT AND OVERALL AWARENESS OF THIRD-PARTY COLLECTION PRACTICES; REQUESTS ANSWERS BY APRIL 13; 04/04/2018 – Facebook Says Information of 87 Million People May Have Been Improperly Shared With Cambridge Analytica; 16/05/2018 – Facebook’s blockchain experiment raises eyebrows; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Says Worth Considering Paid Subscriptions: TOPLive; 14/05/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS 200 APPS SUSPENDED PENDING INVESTIGATION

Alphaone Investment Services Llc, which manages about $491.59M and $166.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sp Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) by 94,846 shares to 31,206 shares, valued at $1.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Knight Swift Transn Hldgs In by 65,452 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,960 shares, and cut its stake in Hurco Companies Inc (NASDAQ:HURC).

More notable recent CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Alphabet Stock Performance Is Starting To Suffer From Dual Class Structure – Investorplace.com” on June 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (HIG) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Fool.com published: “Who Wins and Who Loses If CBS and Viacom Merge? – Motley Fool” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “DOJ settles with five broadcasters in info-sharing probe – Seeking Alpha” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “CBS Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold CBS shares while 170 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 195.93 million shares or 5.70% less from 207.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stoneridge Invest Partners Llc invested 0.41% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Cornercap Inv Counsel invested in 0.46% or 70,014 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 173,824 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers reported 557,723 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur has 0.01% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Mcrae Mgmt holds 2.69% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 136,105 shares. Piedmont Advsr reported 0.06% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Landscape Ltd Liability Corporation has 15,569 shares. South Dakota Council invested in 387,102 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Chevy Chase Trust accumulated 289,920 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Ltd Liability Partnership Ma stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Art Advisors Llc holds 0.38% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) or 132,900 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund owns 4,946 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 3,184 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 0.03% or 63,844 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Dsam Prtnrs (London) has 7.13% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Coatue Limited Liability Com, New York-based fund reported 3.80 million shares. Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of invested in 94,737 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Columbia Asset Mngmt invested in 0.24% or 5,501 shares. Cambridge Investment Research Advsrs Incorporated has 230,417 shares. New York-based Paradigm Asset Mgmt Co Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Leisure Cap Management invested in 4,397 shares or 0.62% of the stock. Blume Capital Management Inc holds 0.75% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 8,550 shares. Tradewinds Capital Mngmt Limited Co owns 5,240 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Australia-based Amp Capital Ltd has invested 1.12% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Incline Global Mngmt Ltd invested in 186,708 shares. Lafayette Incorporated holds 9,204 shares. American Research And Management invested 0.13% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Valmark Advisers stated it has 0.01% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). State Street holds 92.61M shares or 1.2% of its portfolio.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 selling transactions for $21.33 million activity. Stretch Colin had sold 9,000 shares worth $1.35 million. 55,000 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares with value of $7.97 million were sold by Sandberg Sheryl. Another trade for 4,761 shares valued at $788,374 was sold by Wehner David M..

Boltwood Capital Management, which manages about $481.07 million and $153.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (CMF) by 5,566 shares to 53,804 shares, valued at $3.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY) by 3,584 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,589 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VOX).

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Stock Market News for Jul 5, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Trade of the Day: Facebook Stock Is Ready for a Bounce – Nasdaq” published on June 05, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “The Recent Decline of Facebook Stock Was a Great Buying Opportunity – Investorplace.com” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Jobs 224K; Again The Fed Will Not Cut In July; iCloud And Insta Fail – Seeking Alpha” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook +2% ahead of crypto launch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 18, 2019.