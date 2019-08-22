Boltwood Capital Management Holding in Facebook (FB) Raised by $483,392; Eventide Asset Management Increases Stake in Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX)

Eventide Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX) by 73.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eventide Asset Management Llc bought 114,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.28% . The institutional investor held 270,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.79M, up from 156,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eventide Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $98.11. About 213,903 shares traded. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has declined 2.64% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NBIX News: 27/04/2018 – ABBVIE PRESENTS INVESTIGATIONAL DATA FOR ELAGOLIX AT 2018 ACOG; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie: Elagolix Clinical Trial Program Largest Prospective Randomized Endometriosis Trial Conducted to Date; 30/04/2018 – NEUROCRINE BIO 1Q LOSS/SHR 47C, EST. LOSS/SHR 30C; 25/04/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences Presents New Data Analyses at AAN Annual Meeting Demonstrating INGREZZA® Improved Tardive Dyskinesia Symptoms Across Body Regions; 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – REGULATORY SUBMISSIONS FOR ELAGOLIX IN UTERINE FIBROIDS REMAIN ON TRACK; 30/04/2018 – Neurocrine Sees 2018 Operating Expense $395M-$420M; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie Remains Confident in NDA and Continues to Work With FDA to Bring Elagolix to Patients; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie: Regulatory Submissions for Elagolix in Uterine Fibroids Remain on Track; 25/04/2018 – NEUROCRINE SAYS INGREZZA IMPROVES TARDIVE DYSKINESIA SYMPTOMS; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE REPORTS POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM ELAGOLIX STUDY

Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 77.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boltwood Capital Management bought 2,912 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 6,693 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12M, up from 3,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boltwood Capital Management who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $518.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $181.85. About 7.42M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 03/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-FACEBOOK FB.O CEO ZUCKERBERG TELLS REUTERS IN INTERVIEW COMPANY HAS PUT IN PLACE MOST PRIVACY TOOLS REQUIRED BY NEW EU LAW; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2 percent and 1.5 percent gains in Netflix and Amazon; 27/03/2018 – Facebook will send a top exec to appear in front of UK lawmakers, but not CEO Mark Zuckerberg; 23/05/2018 – Facebook wants to be taken seriously in the workplace and is counting on Okta for help; 08/05/2018 – MOVES-Facebook shakes up management, launches blockchain division; 27/03/2018 – Peter Thiel’s Palantir worked with Cambridge Analytica on the Facebook data, whistleblower alleges; 25/04/2018 – Satyajit Das: Facebook controversy raises wrong questions; 20/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica CEO claims influence on US election, Facebook questioned; 10/04/2018 – Zuckerberg: There’s been no dramatic drop-off in users despite ‘Delete Facebook’ memes; 22/05/2018 – Executives across the company faced heightened scrutiny in recent months as reports of widespread data leaks led critics to question the oversight and driving forces within Facebook

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold NBIX shares while 71 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 101.77 million shares or 17.27% more from 86.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Americas stated it has 0% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). The Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.01% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Glenmede Na holds 9,322 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 3,181 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mufg Americas Hldg invested 0% of its portfolio in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Parametric Assocs Lc, a Washington-based fund reported 91,520 shares. Td Asset Management invested in 86,140 shares. 55,008 were reported by Dafna Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 72,080 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Llc owns 56,987 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Northern Corp stated it has 0.01% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Citigroup Inc stated it has 0% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Navellier accumulated 20,764 shares. Cornerstone Advsr has 0% invested in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) for 25 shares. Stifel Corporation has 0% invested in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) for 3,833 shares.

Eventide Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $2.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 89,000 shares to 212,000 shares, valued at $51.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.03 million shares, and cut its stake in Uniqure Nv (NASDAQ:QURE).

Boltwood Capital Management, which manages about $481.07M and $153.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 8,487 shares to 42,598 shares, valued at $2.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 29,561 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,206 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK).