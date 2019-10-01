Boltwood Capital Management Has Trimmed Starbucks (SBUX) Position by $597,683 as Share Value Rose; As United Contl Hldgs (UAL) Stock Price Rose, Holder U S Global Investors Cut by $448,485 Its Holding

Boltwood Capital Management decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 38.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boltwood Capital Management sold 7,201 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 11,325 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $949,000, down from 18,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boltwood Capital Management who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $88.42. About 6.65M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 29/05/2018 – Ex-McDonald’s CEO: Starbucks’ store closures for bias training shouldn’t have needed to happen in the first place; 29/05/2018 – Starbucks baristas find anti-bias training has a limited scope but is a good start; 08/05/2018 – Google’s updated virtual assistant makes complex calls for users; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS CORP – DURING QUARTER, COMPANY ALSO CLOSED 298 TEAVANA STORES; 07/05/2018 – Starbucks/Nestlé: complex brew; 09/05/2018 – FITCH: STARBUCKS’ DEAL NEUTRAL FOR NESTLE’S RATING; 29/05/2018 – Starbucks Anti-Bias Training Day Leads to a Long To-Do List; 27/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO says Philadelphia arrests has not hurt sales in April; 29/05/2018 – NBC News: As Starbucks closes for bias training, black-owned coffee shops open their doors wider; 03/05/2018 – Starbucks COO: Philly arrest video alarming, but not hurting hiring efforts

U S Global Investors Inc decreased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (UAL) by 4.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. U S Global Investors Inc sold 5,155 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.51% . The institutional investor held 98,403 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.62M, down from 103,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. U S Global Investors Inc who had been investing in United Contl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $88.41. About 1.62 million shares traded. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 14.79% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 20/03/2018 – United Suspends Cargo Program for Pets; 05/03/2018 – United Air hits pause on changes to bonus program after employee uproar; 05/03/2018 – United Airlines’ executives unveiled the plan last week; 07/05/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES-INCREASING SERVICE BETWEEN HOUSTON’S GEORGE BUSH INTERCONTINENTAL AIRPORT&HAVANA’S JOSÉ MARTÍ; 17/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: IBM, ISRG, UAL & more; 07/03/2018 – BP and United Airlines® Introduce the Only Joint Reward Program of Its Kind; 02/04/2018 – United Continental Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – United Continental appoints first female board chair; 17/05/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES: ANDREW LEVY HAS DECIDED TO LEAVE; 14/05/2018 – United Air to Add Newark Flights in Latest Bid for Hub Dominance

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold SBUX shares while 536 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 807.59 million shares or 2.16% less from 825.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 42,438 were reported by Lvw Advsr Lc. Ami Asset Mgmt Corp has 747,436 shares. Lazard Asset owns 1.39 million shares. Point72 Asset Lp has 0.01% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Bennicas & Inc holds 1.75% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 24,975 shares. 121,410 are held by Cullinan Assocs. The Pennsylvania-based Ajo Lp has invested 1.18% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Kentucky Retirement System invested 0.42% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Bp Public Limited Co owns 107,000 shares. Roanoke Asset Management Ny owns 77,181 shares or 2.92% of their US portfolio. Smart Portfolios Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.44% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Advisor Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co accumulated 31,065 shares. Waters Parkerson & Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.03% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Atwood & Palmer has 200 shares. Massachusetts-based Westfield Communications Lp has invested 0.04% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 31.58 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Starbucks’ Dividend Could Double in Just 5 Years – Nasdaq” on January 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Starbucks: A 10-Year, Full-Cycle Analysis – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Has Starbucks (SBUX) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Starbucks -4% amid sector pressure, SEC inquiry report – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Smart To Buy Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 37 investors sold UAL shares while 176 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 239.42 million shares or 3.50% less from 248.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc reported 0% stake. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Svcs Ltd holds 0.1% or 23,917 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ins Company Ny invested in 33,951 shares. Conning Inc invested in 0.01% or 3,390 shares. Nuwave Mgmt Ltd Company reported 0.04% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Leuthold Gp Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.53% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Commercial Bank accumulated 7,303 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bailard Inc holds 26,100 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. The California-based Wells Fargo And Com Mn has invested 0.02% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Millennium Mgmt Lc invested 0.08% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). National Bank Of Nova Scotia, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 175,519 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt And Equity Research accumulated 30,184 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Tci Wealth Advsrs owns 182 shares. E&G Advsr Lp holds 8,900 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. 1.16M are owned by Cooperman Leon G.

U S Global Investors Inc, which manages about $845.00M and $193.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tivity Health Inc by 41,178 shares to 54,244 shares, valued at $892,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) by 3,035 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,608 shares, and has risen its stake in Allegion Pub Ltd Co (NYSE:ALLE).

More notable recent United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What We Think Of United Continental Holdings, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:UAL) Investment Potential – Yahoo Finance” on May 10, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Airport satisfaction survey brings little good news for O’Hare and Midway – Chicago Business Journal” published on September 25, 2019, Fool.com published: “Stock Market News: Boeing Faces New Delays; Bitcoin ETF Coming – Motley Fool” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Airliners Giving Mixed Guidance: United, Delta Reaffirm, JetBlue Warns – Benzinga” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “United Airlines CEO sits for fireside chat at Chicago aviation conference – Chicago Business Journal” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Analysts await United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.91 earnings per share, up 27.78% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.06 per share. UAL’s profit will be $1.00B for 5.65 P/E if the $3.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.21 actual earnings per share reported by United Airlines Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.13% negative EPS growth.