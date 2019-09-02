Boltwood Capital Management Has Raised Facebook (FB) Position By $483,392; Cohu Has 1.32 Sentiment

Cohu Inc (COHU) investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -1.00, from 2.32 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 74 institutional investors increased and started new stock positions, while 56 sold and reduced stakes in Cohu Inc. The institutional investors in our database reported: 36.29 million shares, down from 36.60 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Cohu Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 16 Reduced: 40 Increased: 51 New Position: 23.

Boltwood Capital Management increased Facebook Inc (FB) stake by 77.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Boltwood Capital Management acquired 2,912 shares as Facebook Inc (FB)’s stock rose 0.62%. The Boltwood Capital Management holds 6,693 shares with $1.12M value, up from 3,781 last quarter. Facebook Inc now has $518.83B valuation. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $185.67. About 10.79 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 24/05/2018 – Facebook is now labeling political ads to try and prevent another Russian situation; 19/03/2018 – Lawmakers Want to Hear From Facebook’s Zuckerberg Directly (Video); 10/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK’S SYSTEM TO CONNECT WITH OTHER APPS WAS DESIGNED ‘IN A WAY THAT WASN’T GOOD’; 19/03/2018 – The Morning Download: Facebook at Center of Global Reckoning on Data Governance; 03/04/2018 – Vology Achieves Cisco Gold Partner Status; 14/05/2018 – U.S. senators oppose trade group’s lawyer as consumer watchdog; 10/04/2018 – Facebook Removes Popular Black Lives Matter Page for Being a Fake; 20/03/2018 – Aaron Blake: BREAKING: Bannon oversaw Cambridge Analytica’s collection of Facebook data, according to former employee; 06/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Updates Facebook Investors About the Expanded Class Period and Reminds Investors of the May 21, 2018 Lead Plainti; 07/05/2018 – Weatherford and Valiant Form Alliance to Jointly Commercialize ESPs

The stock increased 0.25% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $11.92. About 201,335 shares traded. Cohu, Inc. (COHU) has declined 39.24% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.24% the S&P500. Some Historical COHU News: 08/05/2018 – Cohu: Xcerra Shareholders Expected to Own About 30% of Combined Company Upon Closing; 08/05/2018 – COHU INC COHU.O – JEFF JONES WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS VICE PRESIDENT OF FINANCE AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 3% Position in Cohu; 30/03/2018 – Cohu: Director Karl Funke’s Resignation for Personal Reasons, Didn’t Involve Any Disagreement With Co; 08/05/2018 – COHU TO BUY XCERRA CREATING GLOBAL LEADER IN BACK-END; 08/05/2018 – Cohu 1Q EPS 28c; 08/05/2018 – COHU INC COHU.O – TO FUND CASH PAYABLE TO XCERRA SHAREHOLDERS WITH COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND AND APPROXIMATELY $350 MLN IN DEBT FINANCING; 21/03/2018 – COHU INC – CONTINUES TO PROJECT ABOUT 10% GROWTH IN FIRST HALF OF 2018 COMPARED TO SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 08/05/2018 – COHU TRANSACTION VALUES XCERRA AT $13.92/SHR, $796M IN EQUITY; 08/05/2018 – Chip testing firm Cohu to buy Xcerra for about $796 mln

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $96,610 activity.

More notable recent Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cohu (COHU) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “It Might Be Better To Avoid Cohu, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:COHU) Upcoming 0.5% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cohu, Inc. (COHU) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 22, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: DAKT, ATH, COHU – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Analysts await Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.06 earnings per share, down 125.00% or $0.30 from last year’s $0.24 per share. After $-0.05 actual earnings per share reported by Cohu, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% negative EPS growth.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc holds 1.72% of its portfolio in Cohu, Inc. for 433,715 shares. Alphaone Investment Services Llc owns 122,730 shares or 1.09% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Systematic Financial Management Lp has 0.59% invested in the company for 1.16 million shares. The New York-based Needham Investment Management Llc has invested 0.5% in the stock. Hood River Capital Management Llc, a Oregon-based fund reported 506,939 shares.

Cohu, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and servicing of semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system test modules, test contactors, and thermal sub-systems for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors worldwide. The company has market cap of $479.97 million. It offers pick-and-place handlers; thermal handler for microprocessors, graphics processors, and other integrated circuits; pick-and-place platform for fabless and outsourced semiconductor assembly and test customers, as well as for integrated device manufacturers; a platform for assembly automation; gravity-feed and test-in-strip handlers; and turret handler for testing and inspection of integrated circuits, LEDs, and discrete devices. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides MEMS test modules that generate physical stimuli for testing of sensor integrated circuits; thermal sub-systems that offer temperature control of the integrated circuit during the testing process; contactor solutions; spares; and a range of device dedication kits that enable handlers to process various semiconductor packages.

Among 13 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 92% are positive. Facebook has $24500 highest and $155 lowest target. $210.29’s average target is 13.26% above currents $185.67 stock price. Facebook had 30 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 2 by M Partners. Nomura upgraded Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Monday, March 11 to “Buy” rating. As per Thursday, March 7, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. Rosenblatt maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by M Partners. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, March 11. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Monday, June 24. As per Thursday, April 4, the company rating was upgraded by Guggenheim. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 9 by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fil Limited holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1.21M shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Inc has invested 0.29% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Ww Investors has 44.50M shares. Ims Cap holds 0.85% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 6,270 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Limited holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 16,657 shares. Edgemoor Advsr has 28,924 shares. Prelude Capital Management Lc holds 9,552 shares. Alphamark Advsr Limited Liability Company invested in 0.03% or 375 shares. Plancorp Ltd Com reported 2,726 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 1.34% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 4.16 million shares. Copper Rock Cap Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 92,158 shares or 1.11% of the stock. Birch Hill Investment Lc invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Ctc Ltd Liability stated it has 0.19% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). The Texas-based Mcgowan Gp Asset Mgmt has invested 0.04% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Trust Inv Advsrs stated it has 1.18% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity. 22,246 shares were sold by THIEL PETER, worth $4.05 million on Thursday, August 22.