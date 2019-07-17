Boltwood Capital Management Has Raised Facebook (FB) Holding by $483,392; Kcm Investment Advisors Has Lifted Its Position in Chevron New (CVX) by $1.89 Million as Share Value Rose

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 6.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc bought 15,351 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 249,160 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.69 million, up from 233,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $124.21. About 3.09M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/07/2018 01:45 PM; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Affirms Cash Flow Growth and Capital Discipline; 30/03/2018 – Chevron Group Lunch Scheduled By Capital Alpha for Apr. 5; 25/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/25/2018 09:06 AM; 16/04/2018 – KNEB: Exxon, Chevron Ask EPA for Biofuel Blending Exemptions; 06/03/2018 – Chevron expects LNG supply shortage by 2025; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – EXPECT AVERAGE ETHYLENE CASH COSTS IN 2018-2022 TO BE LOWER THAN 2013-2017 – PRESENTATION; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N – EXPECT HIGH MARGIN BARRELS TO INCREASE BY MORE THAN 200 MBOE/D IN 2018 – VICE PRESIDENT JAY JOHNSON AT ANALYST DAY; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES CAPITAL SPEND OF $18B-20B IN 2019-2020; 19/04/2018 – DJ Chevron Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVX)

Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 77.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boltwood Capital Management bought 2,912 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,693 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12 million, up from 3,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boltwood Capital Management who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $576.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $201.8. About 10.76M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 16/04/2018 – Single sign-in services from tech giants such as Google and Facebook make it easy to sign in to a lot of different sites without remembering different usernames and passwords for each one; 05/04/2018 – RowOne® Partners with Netsertive to Increase Sales and Visibility through Social Media Engagement; 05/04/2018 – CalSTRS Meetings: CalSTRS Ongoing Engagement with Facebook Focuses on Risk Mitigation; 24/05/2018 – Facebook has always shared the principles of the EU’s strict data protection law Mark Zuckerberg says; 19/03/2018 – Facebook data storm wipes $35bn off market value; 12/04/2018 – Rep. Brooks: Terrorism Talk With Indiana’s Susan Brooks and Facebook’s CEO; 08/05/2018 – FACEBOOK – JEFF ZIENTS, CEO OF CRANEMERE, HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO COMPANY’S BOARD AND AUDIT COMMITTEE, EFFECTIVE MAY 31, 2018; 09/04/2018 – Zuckerberg: Facebook Made Mistakes on “Fake News, Foreign Interference in Elections, and Hate Speech, Privacy”; 21/05/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg agrees to live-stream European hearing; 23/03/2018 – Facebook employees say morale has improved after Zuckerberg talked to them

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chevron told to halt oil spill into California canyon – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Who Has Been Selling Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 13, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “The 7 Best Dow Jones Stocks to Buy for the Rest of 2019 – Investorplace.com” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Phillips 66â€™s Stock Popped 15% in June – The Motley Fool” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “4 Oil Stocks to Sell Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.95 billion and $1.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New by 242 shares to 13,075 shares, valued at $16.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 8,695 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,730 shares, and cut its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Anchor Advisors Limited Com has 3,471 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Baker Avenue Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 20,228 shares. Birinyi Associates Inc reported 12,308 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. Optimum Inv Advsrs stated it has 0.76% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Murphy Capital Management Inc has invested 0.93% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Bright Rock Capital Mngmt Ltd Co holds 2.76% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 67,000 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins New York invested 0.05% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). California-based Fairview Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.18% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). The Texas-based Vaughan Nelson Investment Mgmt Lp has invested 0.02% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Princeton Port Strategies Gru Inc Ltd Liability owns 28,967 shares for 0.95% of their portfolio. Iowa Bankshares has invested 2.22% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Farr Miller And Washington Limited Liability Company Dc reported 261,922 shares. Neville Rodie Shaw holds 87,672 shares or 1.14% of its portfolio. Loudon Mngmt has 0.4% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 3,663 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $838,808 activity.

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 selling transactions for $11.16 million activity. Stretch Colin sold $128,408 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Wednesday, February 6. The insider Wehner David M. sold $788,374. $795,000 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Cox Christopher K.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sandy Spring State Bank accumulated 0.71% or 50,020 shares. Riggs Asset Managment Inc has invested 0.77% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). First Financial Corporation In invested in 1,435 shares. Bbva Compass Bank accumulated 141,017 shares or 1.48% of the stock. Towercrest Mngmt accumulated 6,121 shares. 170,838 were accumulated by Horan Management. Gamco Invsts Et Al reported 0.03% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). New Jersey-based Palisade Capital Limited Liability Nj has invested 0.15% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Miles Cap Inc owns 5,379 shares. Lsv Asset invested in 27,500 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ing Groep Nv has 1.07 million shares for 3.84% of their portfolio. Gruss & Com Inc holds 0.63% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 3,600 shares. Richard Bernstein Advisors Limited Com owns 77,836 shares. B Riley Wealth Management reported 31,905 shares. First Citizens Bank & Trust And Tru Com invested 0.74% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The president is a no-coiner – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Will Spurt in Addressable TV Ads Mar FB, GOOGL’s Duopoly? – Nasdaq” published on June 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “A Facebook User Is Still Worth Much More Than an Instagram User – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Facebook’s (FB) Libra Cryptocurrency: A Game-Changer? – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – Wednesday’s Market Minute: The Utility Of Bitcoin – Benzinga” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Boltwood Capital Management, which manages about $481.07M and $153.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 14,277 shares to 40,810 shares, valued at $1.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) by 4,637 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,730 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VOX).