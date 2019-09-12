Boltwood Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position in Starbucks (SBUX) by $597,683; Emerson Elec Co (EMR) Shareholder Shelton Capital Management Has Raised Its Holding by $8.03 Million as Stock Price Declined

Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 1360.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelton Capital Management bought 121,593 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 130,530 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.71 million, up from 8,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelton Capital Management who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $65.01. About 1.27M shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 17/05/2018 – Conveyor Systems 2018: Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are Siemens, Honeywell, Emerson Electric, Caterpillar, and Kion – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC – INCLUDED IN BUSINESS SALE TO EMERSON ARE ALL TEXTRON TOOLS & TEST BUSINESSES AND BRANDS; 05/04/2018 – Emerson College Survey: Esports as Bridge Between US and China; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Now Sees FY18 Net Sales Up About 13%; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – DEAL FOR $810 MLN; 06/03/2018 – Emerson Chairman and CEO David Farr to Deliver Keynote at CERAWeek by IHS Markit 2018; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Sees Acquisition Accretive to Earnings in Fiscal 2019; 16/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs SIPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/16/2018; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric: Textron Unit Brands Include Greenlee, Klauke; 24/04/2018 – Emerson Survey: Over Half of U.S. Homeowners Unaware Garbage Disposals Can Help Reduce Landfill Waste

Boltwood Capital Management decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 38.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boltwood Capital Management sold 7,201 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 11,325 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $949,000, down from 18,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boltwood Capital Management who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.29B market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $93.16. About 4.01M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 15/04/2018 – New York Post: Starbucks apologizes for arrests of two black men at store; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks 2Q EPS 47c; 18/04/2018 – Kevin Johnson’s response to the arrest of two black men at a Philadelphia Starbucks is an “instructive playbook” for other CEOs dealing with crisis; 26/04/2018 – SBUX NOT SEEING COMP SALES IMPACT FROM PHILADELPHIA ARRESTS; 21/04/2018 – Starbucks Lacks Clear Guidance for Employees on Non-Paying Customers; 19/03/2018 – Seattle Mayor Durkan, Amazon, Starbucks, Zillow and others convene to talk solutions to homelessness as part of United Way’s Community Resource Exchange; 02/05/2018 – The two men at the center of Philadelphia’s Starbucks scandal are paying it forward; 02/05/2018 – STARBUCKS SAYS IT SETTLES ON APRIL 12 PHILADEPHIA INCIDENT; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks lovers can drink their iced cappuccino and have their foam, too; 21/03/2018 – STARBUCKS SEES 30 ROASTERY LOCATIONS OVER TIME GLOBALLY

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold SBUX shares while 536 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 807.59 million shares or 2.16% less from 825.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Godshalk Welsh Management owns 12,825 shares. Ima Wealth, a Kansas-based fund reported 78 shares. Piedmont Advsrs owns 265,146 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Com accumulated 1.11M shares or 0.18% of the stock. State Common Retirement Fund reported 3.70M shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Moreover, New England Rech And Mngmt Incorporated has 0.32% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Columbus Circle Investors has 450,233 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 13,623 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Moreover, First Citizens Bancshares Tru Com has 0.18% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Guardian Cap Lp reported 0.01% stake. Asset Mngmt One accumulated 0.31% or 744,636 shares. Blb&B Advsrs Llc has 4,170 shares. Fiera Capital has 57,943 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Starbucks: Remains A Great Opportunity Despite Analyst Downgrades – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After Doubling, Does Starbucks Still Have Room to Run? – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Can Starbucks (SBUX) Keep the Earnings Surprise Streak Alive? – Nasdaq” on April 19, 2019. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Starbucks (SBUX) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Top Research Reports for Boeing, Starbucks & 3M – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $843.74 million for 33.27 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Shelton Capital Management, which manages about $1.01B and $1.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 4,359 shares to 25,149 shares, valued at $27.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 4,299 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,589 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).