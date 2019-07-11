Boltwood Capital Management Has Lifted Its Position in Facebook (FB) by $483,392; As Amazon Com (Put) (AMZN) Stock Rose, Checchi Capital Advisers Has Boosted Its Holding by $46.28 Million

Checchi Capital Advisers Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Put) (AMZN) by 35.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc bought 26,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 99,700 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $177.54M, up from 73,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $993.24B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $29.11 during the last trading session, reaching $2017.41. About 4.93M shares traded or 23.69% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 29/05/2018 – LG Announces Availability Of Amazon Alexa Skill On 2018 LG AI-enabled TVs; 23/04/2018 – IRobot to Amazon: Bring It On! — Barron’s Blog; 24/04/2018 – Amazon will begin delivering packages to Volvo and GM cars via Volvo on Call or GM’s OnStar service; 13/03/2018 – Cigna Launches ‘Answers by Cigna’ Skill for Amazon Alexa; 14/05/2018 – David S. Joachim: SCOOP: Amazon tests new ad tool that competes with Google, Criteo; 29/03/2018 – Ty Cox: Source: Amazon Actually Helps Keep The US Postal Service Alive; 17/04/2018 – AMAZON LAUNCHES INTL. SHOPPING EXPERIENCE IN SHOPPING APP; 10/04/2018 – Amazon Adds Whole Foods In Los Angeles To Prime Now Delivery Service — MarketWatch; 15/03/2018 – Some companies with learning management software, like Workday, pay Amazon Web Services for cloud computing resources; 07/05/2018 – Beta News: Huawei Mate 10 Pro now $150 off, including Amazon-exclusive Mocha Brown color

Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 77.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boltwood Capital Management bought 2,912 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,693 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12M, up from 3,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boltwood Capital Management who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $574.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $3.52 during the last trading session, reaching $202.73. About 20.57M shares traded or 20.67% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 06/04/2018 – Facebook announces new transparency rules for ads and pages; 09/04/2018 – Instead an independent group of scholars will solicit research proposals and grant access to privacy-protected datasets from Facebook; 19/03/2018 – Facebook under pressure as EU, U.S. urge probes of data practices; 09/04/2018 – Kevin Roose: Scoop: Mark Zuckerberg personally emailed activists in Myanmar last week, after they accused him of inaction; 11/04/2018 – Representatives also challenged Zuckerberg on censorship of conservative information, tracking pixels that monitor non-Facebook users and Facebook users that aren’t logged in, and the social media site’s role in the nationwide opioid epidemic; 23/05/2018 – FACEBOOK FILM PROVIDES LOOK AT FIGHT AGAINST MISINFORMATION; 10/05/2018 – UK PARLIAMENT’S MEDIA COMMITTEE SAYS HAS FORMALLY SUMMONED CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA’S NIX AND DIRECTOR OF VOTE LEAVE CUMMINGS TO APPEAR; 21/05/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg’s testimony on Tuesday before European Union regulators will be livestreamed The Facebook CEO is going abroad; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: The White House will meet with AI execs from Amazon, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Nvidia and other non; 05/04/2018 – Facebook’s Sandberg Outlines Impact From User-Privacy Lapse

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Facebook (FB) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on June 11, 2019, also Businessinsider.com with their article: “Facebook shares drop sharply after unearthed emails reportedly show Mark Zuckerberg is aware of ‘problema.. – Business Insider” published on June 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Hot Internet Stock Trades – Nasdaq” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: The Jerome Powell Show – Seeking Alpha” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Buy This FAANG Stock in the Face of Regulatory Worries – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alta Management Limited Com reported 492,937 shares or 4.84% of all its holdings. 198 were accumulated by Whitnell. Thomasville Bank & Trust stated it has 2,697 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Weatherly Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.67% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 19,733 shares. Citizens & Northern Corp reported 12,350 shares stake. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 796,174 shares. Shellback Limited Partnership invested in 0.69% or 35,000 shares. Miracle Mile Advsrs Llc owns 63,952 shares for 0.86% of their portfolio. 7,380 were reported by Butensky Cohen Security. Finemark Bank & Trust & holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 9,177 shares. Federated Invsts Pa reported 533,771 shares. 2,585 were reported by Stelac Advisory Lc. Baskin Fin Services Inc has 2.44% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Waddell & Reed Fincl owns 2.17M shares. Sigma Planning invested 0.47% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 insider sales for $13.54 million activity. Stretch Colin had sold 750 shares worth $124,035. $788,374 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Wehner David M.. Another trade for 55,000 shares valued at $7.97M was sold by Sandberg Sheryl.

Boltwood Capital Management, which manages about $481.07M and $153.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 14,277 shares to 40,810 shares, valued at $1.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) by 4,637 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,730 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VOX).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New Jersey-based Fcg Advsr Ltd Llc has invested 0.44% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). First Comml Bank Of Omaha has 5,814 shares. 1,631 were reported by Fuller Thaler Asset. Comerica Fincl Bank invested in 1.29% or 85,825 shares. 31,598 are owned by Riverbridge Ltd Limited Liability Company. Ironwood Lc has 0.13% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Marsico Cap Management has 6.93% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cohen Klingenstein has 4.98% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 40,079 shares. Bamco, New York-based fund reported 45,471 shares. Moreover, Accredited has 0.2% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 241 were reported by Hudock Capital Group Limited Liability. Moreover, Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Corp has 1.76% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 120,950 shares. Warren Averett Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.11% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 395 shares. Lincoln Ltd Co invested in 3.94% or 4,582 shares. Cim Investment Mangement, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2,665 shares.

Checchi Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $305.00 million and $855.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (SHY) by 7,734 shares to 24,155 shares, valued at $2.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (Call) (EEM) by 40,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,000 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).