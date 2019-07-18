Boltwood Capital Management Has Lifted Facebook (FB) Stake by $483,392; Stock Value Rose; Centene Del (CNC) Market Value Declined While Hussman Strategic Advisors Has Boosted Holding

Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 77.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boltwood Capital Management bought 2,912 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,693 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12 million, up from 3,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boltwood Capital Management who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $576.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $201.8. About 12.08M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 09/04/2018 – VIAVI Presents Latest Advancements in Optics at SPIE Defense + Commercial Sensing Conference 2018; 19/03/2018 – Facebook security chief is reportedly leaving the company in wake of Russian disinformation scandal; 07/03/2018 – Grenade blast kills one in Sri Lanka communal violence, social media blocked; 03/05/2018 – Facebook has developed a team and software to ensure that its artificial intelligence systems make decisions as ethically as possible; 26/04/2018 – Facebook didn’t mention Cambridge Analytica by name in its filing, but clearly told investors that more such incidents will probably be discovered; 23/03/2018 – MEDIA-Bolton was early beneficiary of cambridge analytica’s Facebook data -NYT; 08/03/2018 – ZeroBounce Provides Marketers with Solution Amidst Facebook Usage Decline; 28/03/2018 – Facebook Introduces Central Page for Privacy and Security Settings; 25/04/2018 – Facebook Taps Republican to Lead U.S. Policy Team Amid Scrutiny; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Facebook suspends 200 apps

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 40,000 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12M, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $53.23. About 2.85 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw And reported 2.60 million shares. Bessemer has 0% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). York Management Glob Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 716,442 shares or 1.7% of the stock. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Lc, a New York-based fund reported 9,930 shares. 60,300 are owned by Hennessy Advsrs. Private Advisor Grp Ltd Liability Company stated it has 4,331 shares or 0% of all its holdings. New York-based Grisanti Cap Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 3.09% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Petrus Tru Lta accumulated 6,714 shares. Carnegie Asset Management holds 8,090 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Chevy Chase Hldgs Inc owns 344,684 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. South State Corp reported 0.14% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Moreover, Highbridge Mgmt Llc has 0.13% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 78,478 shares. Moreover, Roberts Glore And Il has 0.58% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Raymond James Finance Advisors holds 0.01% or 23,963 shares in its portfolio.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.11 billion and $409.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) by 25,000 shares to 28,300 shares, valued at $787,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 300,000 shares, and cut its stake in Interpublic Group Cos Inc (NYSE:IPG).

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 selling transactions for $11.16 million activity. On Wednesday, February 6 Stretch Colin sold $128,408 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 750 shares. Another trade for 4,761 shares valued at $788,374 was sold by Wehner David M.. Shares for $7.97M were sold by Sandberg Sheryl on Wednesday, January 23.