Boltwood Capital Management Has Increased Position in Facebook (FB) by $483,392 as Market Value Rose; Sandhill Capital Partners Has Lifted Fmc Com (FMC) Holding by $1.21 Million; Share Price Rose

Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 77.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boltwood Capital Management bought 2,912 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 6,693 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12 million, up from 3,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boltwood Capital Management who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $538.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $3.26 during the last trading session, reaching $184.99. About 12.30 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 30/04/2018 – New York Post: WhatsApp CEO bails on Facebook over privacy concerns; 05/04/2018 – CMO Today: Facebook’s Mea Culpa; WPP Settles Johnson Suit; CBS and Viacom Tensions; 26/04/2018 – Facebook admits it did not read the terms of the app that harvested data of 87 million; 19/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Facebook chief security officer Alex Stamos is leaving the company after disagreements with the firm; 30/05/2018 – Ad Age: Breaking (Facebook) up is hard to do, says Simon Dumenco; 10/04/2018 – Facebook in theory could face $2 trillion in fines if the FTC were to conclude the data scandal violated a 2011 consent decree; 11/04/2018 – Rep. Hudson: Hudson Questions Facebook’s Zuckerberg on Privacy and Conservative Bias; 11/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK KEEPS LOGS OF USERS’ WEB BROWSING ‘TEMPORARILY’ TO FIND OUT INTERESTS FOR AD TARGETING; 21/03/2018 – His comments follow days of tech insiders, lawmakers and even Facebook employees calling for input from Facebook’s highest executive; 22/05/2018 – Facebook is just like a media company, says lawyer that helped celebrities sue the media

Sandhill Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Fmc Corp Com (FMC) by 6.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc bought 15,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.26% . The institutional investor held 263,745 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.26M, up from 247,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Fmc Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.21% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $84.24. About 876,980 shares traded. FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has risen 11.86% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.86% the S&P500. Some Historical FMC News: 21/05/2018 – FMC Announces Leadership Appointments; 09/03/2018 – FMC Corporation Names Tom Schneberger Oper Chief for New Lithium Materials Company; 19/04/2018 – FMC Corp Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 26/03/2018 – Albemarle CEO Says FMC Lithium Spinoff Could Spur Asset Sales; 29/03/2018 – FMC Corp. Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS Topping High End of $5.20-$5.60 View; 12/03/2018 – VFS Global Acquires Middle Eastern FMC Partner Al Etimad; 21/04/2018 – FMC AG FMEG.DE SAYS DIVESTMENT IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE A PRE-TAX BOOK GAIN OF APPROXIMATELY EUR 800 MLN; 21/05/2018 – FMC NAMES MARK DOUGLAS PRESIDENT AND COO; 09/03/2018 – FMC: EXEC LEADERS FOR PLANNED NEW LITHIUM MATERIALS CO. NAMES; 09/03/2018 – FMC SAYS BRONDEAU TO BE CHAIRMAN OF NEW LITHIUM MATERIALS CO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bahl And Gaynor holds 6,735 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Edgewood Mgmt Limited Liability has 4.53% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 7.76M shares. Deroy Devereaux Private Invest Counsel Inc has 0.04% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Japan-based Fukoku Mutual Life has invested 0.21% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Valley Natl Advisers holds 3,334 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Com holds 7,359 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams stated it has 2,606 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Eastern Natl Bank accumulated 85,183 shares or 0.95% of the stock. Matrix Asset Advisors Ny reported 31,457 shares. Moore Cap Management LP holds 2.29% or 445,000 shares. Cortland Mo holds 7.51% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 278,681 shares. California-based Lpl Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.28% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.95% or 45,532 shares in its portfolio. Ashfield Cap Partners Ltd reported 41,002 shares stake. Parkside Finance State Bank Trust has 0.15% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Boltwood Capital Management, which manages about $481.07 million and $153.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 14,277 shares to 40,810 shares, valued at $1.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (CMF) by 5,566 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,804 shares, and cut its stake in Pimco Etf Tr.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $124,035 activity.