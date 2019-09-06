Boltwood Capital Management Has Boosted Its Facebook (FB) Position by $483,392 as Shares Rose; Splunk (SPLK) Holder Peconic Partners Trimmed Stake as Market Value Rose

Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 77.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boltwood Capital Management bought 2,912 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 6,693 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12 million, up from 3,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boltwood Capital Management who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $520.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $3.5 during the last trading session, reaching $187.4. About 10.79 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 09/03/2018 – Facebook’s MLB Play Proves Market Still Game for Sports — Barron’s Blog; 05/03/2018 – Ex-Trump aide Nunberg says will not comply with Russia probe subpoena; 28/03/2018 – Calls to delete Facebook have taken momentum in the wake of the data sharing scandal; 13/03/2018 – Social Solutions Global Announces New Certified Implementation Partner Treadwell; 20/03/2018 – A report from The New York Times and The Guardian over the weekend alleged that a data firm, Cambridge Analytica, improperly gained access to the data of more than 50 million Facebook users; 08/04/2018 – Skeptics Focus on Facebook Privacy Ahead of Zuckerberg Testimony; 14/03/2018 – ICO PUBLISHES BLOG POST ON FACEBOOK/WHATSAPP; 21/03/2018 – NEWSTALK1010: #BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg admits mistakes in light of privacy scandal and outlines steps to protect; 03/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Facebook CEO says not planning to extend European privacy law globally; 24/05/2018 – FACEBOOK WILL ROLL OUT GDPR-RELATED CONTROLS WORLDWIDE: CEO

Peconic Partners Llc decreased its stake in Splunk Inc (SPLK) by 96.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 2,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $249,000, down from 52,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Splunk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $111.32. About 538,860 shares traded. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 41.86% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 12/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Splunk and Workday; 25/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $133 FROM $114; 08/03/2018 – Tech Today: Apple for Snap? Hiking Micron Numbers, Splunk M&A Bait? — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Loss $118.5M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Splunk Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPLK); 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 9C; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Loss/Shr 83c; 16/05/2018 – tCell Joins Splunk Adaptive Response Initiative; 28/03/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $101; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK SEES 2Q REV. $356M TO $358M, EST. $354.8M

Boltwood Capital Management, which manages about $481.07 million and $153.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLI) by 9,153 shares to 22,267 shares, valued at $1.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pimco Etf Tr by 4,964 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,708 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Martin Ltd Liability Corp reported 66,017 shares stake. Round Table Limited Liability Corp invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Griffin Asset Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 0.3% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Adell Harriman And Carpenter has 25,411 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Blue Capital Inc stated it has 2.53% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Cryder Capital Prns Llp owns 659,414 shares. Moreover, United Asset Strategies Inc has 0.27% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 6,987 shares. Redmond Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.81% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). C M Bidwell Assoc Limited has invested 0.87% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Stephens Ar reported 110,049 shares. Moreover, Ims Capital has 0.85% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 256,688 were accumulated by Oak Associates Limited Oh. Accredited Invsts owns 4,538 shares. Endowment Management Ltd Partnership has invested 1.39% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Arrow Financial Corporation has invested 1.4% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Facebook, Inc. (FB) Wants to Be More than a Place to Humblebrag About Your Life – Yahoo Finance” on June 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Even Up 45%, FB Stock Is Worth a Like Ahead of NFLX Earnings – Nasdaq” published on April 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Facebook (FB) Stock Looks Like a Buy as Apple & Amazon Face Slowdown – Nasdaq” on March 26, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Facebook (FB) Earnings After The Bell: Can The Growth Continue? – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook (FB) 1st Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

More notable recent Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Splunk (SPLK) to Report Q1 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” on May 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Splunk: Big Data Exposure At A Bargain Price – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Commit To Purchase Splunk At $80, Earn 7.5% Using Options – Nasdaq” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: SPLK, F, ULTA, TSLA, DKS – Investorplace.com” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Splunk: Time To Dive In – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Analysts await Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $-0.17 EPS, up 22.73% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.22 per share. After $-0.35 actual EPS reported by Splunk Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -51.43% EPS growth.