Boltwood Capital Management Boosted Its Stake in Facebook (FB) by $483,392 as Stock Value Rose; Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Position in Morgan Stanley (MS) Decreased as Valuation Declined

Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 77.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boltwood Capital Management bought 2,912 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 6,693 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12 million, up from 3,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boltwood Capital Management who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $549.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $192.73. About 17.78M shares traded or 6.72% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2.7 percent and gains of more than 1.5 percent in Netflix and Amazon; 22/03/2018 – Facebook scandal could push other tech companies to tighten data sharing; 24/05/2018 – Facebook has always shared the principles of the EU’s strict data protection law Mark Zuckerberg says; 06/04/2018 – New York Post: Sandberg warns of more Facebook privacy scandals; 22/05/2018 – Zuckerberg Irks EU Lawmakers After Dodging Facebook Questions; 26/04/2018 – Facebook has said it was aware of the sharing of user data with Cambridge Analytica in 2015 and that 87 million people may have been affected; 25/04/2018 – Facebook Stays in the Friend Zone; 28/03/2018 – Facebook unveiled new tools Wednesday to make it easier for users to see and access the data the social network holds on them; 03/04/2018 – US News: Exclusive: Facebook CEO Says No Plans to Extend All of European Privacy Law Globally; 22/03/2018 – Data privacy/Facebook: access denied

Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 1.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Inc sold 7.40 million shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 404.83M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.08 billion, down from 412.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.66% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $42.93. About 12.27 million shares traded or 34.90% up from the average. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 18/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY’S 1Q TRADING REVENUE AFFECTED BY SEASONAL FACTORS, MAY DRIFT LOWER -CFO; 14/05/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY SEES POLISH INTEREST RATES ON HOLD THROUGHT 2019; 18/04/2018 – CORRETTO-Derivati, parte processo, atteso che Morgan Stanley contesti giurisdizione Corte dei Conti; 09/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley said it ended the uncertainty on its leadership but added that there remained “ambivalence” on the shape and direction of its investment bank; 21/03/2018 – BEIGENE LTD BGNE.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $200 FROM $93; 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley: Next 3 months for Tesla are the ‘most critical’ in 6 years and it could go either way; 14/03/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC DGX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 18/04/2018 – Elevate Secures Growth Financing from Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital; 07/03/2018 – Phil Jeudy: Uber is looking for a $1.25B term loan, sources tell Bloomberg, and it’s talking to existing lenders to pursue the; 07/05/2018 – Jakarta Post: RI’s digital disruption will be short-lived: Morgan Stanley

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MS’s profit will be $2.02 billion for 8.80 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cadence Cap Management Lc holds 0.26% or 69,763 shares. 634,557 were accumulated by Wedge Cap Mgmt L Ltd Partnership Nc. Envestnet Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.04% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Joel Isaacson & Limited Company invested in 0.27% or 43,836 shares. 4.01 million were accumulated by Adage Cap Prtnrs Group Lc. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested in 0.17% or 49,459 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc holds 0.06% or 43,250 shares. Financial Bank owns 30,961 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Harvey Cap Mngmt Incorporated has invested 1.9% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Synovus Financial has 18,925 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Goodwin Daniel L holds 22,000 shares. Paloma Prtn holds 9,192 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Kempen Nv invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv owns 0.09% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 580,563 shares. Blackrock stated it has 99.00M shares or 0.19% of all its holdings.

Boltwood Capital Management, which manages about $481.07 million and $153.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (CMF) by 5,566 shares to 53,804 shares, valued at $3.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 14,277 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,810 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gfs Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 2.72% or 55,000 shares. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Co Ltd Co owns 1,400 shares. Adell Harriman Carpenter invested in 0% or 25,411 shares. Edge Wealth Lc invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Indiana-based Ami Inv Management has invested 2.27% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Wright Ser owns 5,971 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Dorsal Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation invested in 5.56% or 510,000 shares. Moreover, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc has 1.19% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Primecap Mgmt Co Ca owns 128,400 shares. Acg Wealth invested in 0.79% or 35,184 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur stated it has 49,468 shares or 1.25% of all its holdings. Globeflex LP holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1,078 shares. The Minnesota-based Carlson Capital Management has invested 0.09% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Mairs, a Minnesota-based fund reported 1,300 shares. Smith Moore And Com has 0.28% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 6,880 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $252,443 activity. On Wednesday, February 6 the insider Stretch Colin sold $128,408. Shares for $788,374 were sold by Wehner David M. on Thursday, January 31.