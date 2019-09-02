Boltwood Capital Management Boosted Its Holding in Facebook (FB) as Market Value Rose; Lkq (LKQ) Holder Owl Creek Asset Management LP Has Lifted Its Position by $14.69 Million as Share Price Declined

Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 77.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boltwood Capital Management bought 2,912 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 6,693 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12 million, up from 3,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boltwood Capital Management who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $518.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $185.67. About 10.79M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ENEL SELLS ENERGY FROM NEW US WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK AND ADOBE; 06/04/2018 – Social media users treated as ‘experimental rats,’ EU data watchdog says as he urges Facebook changes; 14/05/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS 200 APPS SUSPENDED PENDING INVESTIGATION; 07/05/2018 – Facebook defends WhatsApp’s end-to-end encryption; 08/05/2018 – FACEBOOK TO REORGANIZE INTO 3 MAIN DIVISIONS; 22/03/2018 – The Daily: Listen to `The Daily’: Can Facebook Be Fixed?; 20/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica has been accused of using data that were harvested from 50 million Facebook profiles, a claim that they deny; 10/05/2018 – Acxiom attracts complete buyout interest; 27/03/2018 – Activist state attorneys-general take on Trump and Facebook; 24/05/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS WILL NOT OFFER USERS ADS-FREE OPTION, SAYS USERS PREFER TARGETED TO NON-TARGETED ADS -EU PARLIAMENT

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 68.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp bought 524,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The hedge fund held 1.29M shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.72 million, up from 769,132 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $26.27. About 1.34M shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Net $153M; 23/04/2018 – LKQ Corp expected to post earnings of 59 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 17/05/2018 – LKQ at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference May 23; 19/03/2018 – LKQ CORP LKQ.O – TO USE NET PROCEEDS TO FINANCE A PORTION OF CONSIDERATION PAYABLE FOR PENDING STAHLGRUBER GMBH ACQUISITION; 19/03/2018 – LKQ CUT TO Ba2 FROM Ba1 BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEG; 12/03/2018 LKQ at Field Trip Hosted By Northcoast Research Today; 24/04/2018 – LKQ Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATIONS $625 MLN TO $675 MLN; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO LKQ STOCKHOLDERS $1.96 TO $2.06; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms LKQ Corp. ‘BB’ CCR, Outlook Stbl; Prpsd Debt Rtd

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp, which manages about $6.06 billion and $2.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 492,800 shares to 1.26M shares, valued at $67.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mesa Air Group Inc by 173,630 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 773,135 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold LKQ shares while 147 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 264.09 million shares or 3.14% less from 272.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Company Can holds 913,911 shares. Susquehanna Gp Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% or 83,498 shares. Da Davidson And reported 0.01% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Hound Ltd Company holds 5.52% or 4.53M shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Banking accumulated 0.03% or 250,902 shares. World Asset Mgmt invested in 21,163 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Reliant Invest Ltd Com holds 106,110 shares or 2.36% of its portfolio. Quantum Limited Co Nj holds 5.9% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 841,648 shares. Reinhart Ptnrs stated it has 934,191 shares. Horizon Investments Llc accumulated 7,347 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Incorporated holds 0.06% or 145,191 shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Ins Co The reported 330,336 shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 0.11% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 718,706 shares. Cooper Creek Prns Ltd Liability Com holds 1.26% or 130,000 shares. Reilly Fincl Llc invested in 0% or 923 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robertson Opportunity Cap Ltd Llc reported 24,400 shares or 2.49% of all its holdings. Milestone Grp has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Shellback Lp reported 35,000 shares or 0.69% of all its holdings. 22,830 were accumulated by Monetary Group Incorporated. Savant Cap Ltd Liability Corp has 9,591 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Linscomb And Williams Inc holds 0.08% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 6,008 shares. Fisher Asset Limited Liability Co invested in 403,431 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Ally Financial stated it has 80,000 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The stated it has 1.23% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Carret Asset Mngmt Lc, New York-based fund reported 37,306 shares. Amer Money Limited, a California-based fund reported 8,073 shares. Fulton Financial Bank Na reported 0.7% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Ycg Lc, a Texas-based fund reported 145,791 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.95% or 635,374 shares in its portfolio. Davenport Communications Limited Liability Corp has 0.06% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

