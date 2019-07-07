Boltwood Capital Management Boosted Its Facebook (FB) Holding by $483,392 as Market Value Rose; Realogy Hldgs (RLGY) Market Value Declined While Edgepoint Investment Group Increased Holding

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (RLGY) by 10.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc bought 1.63M shares as the company’s stock declined 55.59% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 17.74 million shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $202.21M, up from 16.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Realogy Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $748.10M market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $6.55. About 2.11 million shares traded. Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) has declined 67.98% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.41% the S&P500. Some Historical RLGY News: 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 51c; 06/04/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Enters Sri Lanka; 13/04/2018 – Realogy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Position in Realogy; 20/03/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Launches Virtual Staging Augmented Reality App: One of the First Experiences Built with Google’s ARCore; 25/04/2018 – ERA Real Estate Announces The Affiliation Of Knipe Realty; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Rev $1.23B; 09/05/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Expands Presence in Mexico; 22/03/2018 – Cartus Presents Masters Cup to Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Winans at Annual Broker Network Conference; 01/05/2018 – ERA Real Estate Expands Footprint In Sands Of Fort Lauderdale

Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 77.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boltwood Capital Management bought 2,912 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,693 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12 million, up from 3,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boltwood Capital Management who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $560.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $196.4. About 11.16M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/03/2018 – GERMANY’S BARLEY CALLS FACEBOOK DATA PRACTICES A `SCANDAL’; 22/05/2018 – SECURITY PROBLEM CAN NEVER BE FULLY SOLVED – ZUCKERBERG; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS CHRISTOPHER WYLIE DECLINED TO COMPLY SO FAR; 20/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica CEO claims influence on U.S. election, Facebook questioned; 22/03/2018 – US Congress summons Zuckerberg over Facebook data use; 28/03/2018 – Facebook won’t reveal its own smart speaker at the F8 developer conference in May, Bloomberg reported; 21/03/2018 – CBC Politics: Liberals tried pilot project with Facebook data whistleblower in 2016; 27/03/2018 – Facebook is facing questions following reports that research firm Cambridge Analytica improperly gained access to the personal data of more than 50 million Facebook users; 20/03/2018 – Facebook will use the energy produced at the facility to power its data center in Papillon, Nebraska; 24/04/2018 – Academic behind Facebook scandal says it’s ‘unlikely’ data was used to help Trump campaign

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru accumulated 10,000 shares. Blue Capital accumulated 28,963 shares. Moreover, Centre Asset Limited Liability has 3.3% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Psagot House holds 141,559 shares or 1% of its portfolio. Umb National Bank N A Mo holds 128,238 shares or 0.65% of its portfolio. Neumann Cap Mngmt Ltd Company reported 1,410 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Charter Tru holds 15,296 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 76,446 shares. Capital Planning Limited Liability Corporation invested in 32,483 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board stated it has 2.76 million shares. Jump Trading Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.48% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Tiger Mngmt Lc owns 8.84 million shares or 8.13% of their US portfolio. Veritas Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership invested 6.17% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Utd Cap Advisers Limited holds 0.22% or 185,754 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile accumulated 2.27M shares.

Boltwood Capital Management, which manages about $481.07 million and $153.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 3,178 shares to 3,912 shares, valued at $566,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) by 4,637 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,730 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLI).

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 insider sales for $13.54 million activity. Cox Christopher K sold 5,300 shares worth $795,000. 55,000 shares were sold by Sandberg Sheryl, worth $7.79 million on Tuesday, January 8. 4,761 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares with value of $788,374 were sold by Wehner David M..

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $9.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc by 70,000 shares to 1.65M shares, valued at $107.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank N S Halifax (NYSE:BNS) by 73,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.08M shares, and cut its stake in Wesco Intl Inc (NYSE:WCC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold RLGY shares while 67 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 137.64 million shares or 4.52% less from 144.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Weiss Asset Lp holds 0.01% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) or 11,830 shares. Kerrisdale Advisers Lc has 0.14% invested in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership has 1.69M shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Belgium-based Kbc Gru Nv has invested 0% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). San Francisco Sentry Invest Group Incorporated (Ca) holds 450 shares. Centurylink Invest Management holds 0.31% or 66,282 shares. Comerica Bancshares holds 74,849 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Jane Street Grp Inc Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 11,643 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 0% or 158,015 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0% or 46,072 shares. Glenmede Tru Na has invested 0% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). The Minnesota-based Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0.01% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Price T Rowe Associate Md has 0.02% invested in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Millennium Management Ltd invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Assetmark stated it has 145 shares.

