Boltwood Capital Management Boosted Facebook (FB) Stake by $483,392; As Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) Share Price Declined, Capital Investment Services Of America Increased Position by $333,504

Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 77.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boltwood Capital Management bought 2,912 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,693 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12M, up from 3,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boltwood Capital Management who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $554.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $196.4. About 11.16 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 20/03/2018 – F.T.C. Investigating Facebook in Use of Personal Data by Firm Tied to Trump; 06/04/2018 – Complaint Focuses on Facebook’s Facial-Recognition Software; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-Facebook exposed private friend lists to app developers till two weeks ago – Telegraph; 20/03/2018 – WRAL NEWS in NC: #BREAKING: Firm accused of misusing Facebook data suspends CEO; 26/03/2018 – Facebook stock falls after FTC launches probe of data scandal; 22/03/2018 – The Guardian says Facebook threatened to sue a week prior to the news outlet revealing a “whistleblower” from Cambridge Analytica; 28/03/2018 – FACEBOOK WILL ADD NEW PRIVACY SHORTCUTS MENU TO ALLOW USERS TO CONTROL AND DELETE INFORMATION THEY HAVE SHARED AND ADS THEY SEE; 10/04/2018 – Facebook puts ads on pages illegally selling animal parts; 22/03/2018 – Next Worry for Facebook: Disenchanted Users–Update; 26/04/2018 – Facebook admits it did not read terms of the app that harvested data of 87 million

Capital Investment Services Of America Inc increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) by 2.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc bought 4,632 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 170,263 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.34 million, up from 165,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutions for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $64.71. About 2.56 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 22.75% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees 2Q Rev $4B-$4.04B; 27/03/2018 – The Hindu: I-T dept freezes bank accounts of Cognizant; 23/05/2018 – Cognizant Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 27/03/2018 – COGNIZANT – CO’S BUSINESS OPS, ASSOCIATES AND WORK WITH CLIENTS NOT IMPACTED BY ACTIONS RECENTLY ATTEMPTED BY INDIAN IT DEPARTMENT; 26/03/2018 – Cognizant Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant CFO Sees Benefits of Cost Cuts and ‘Digitization’ Playing Out — Barron’s Blog; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees FY Rev $16.05B-$16.3B; 02/05/2018 – Cognizant Acquires Hedera Consulting, A Belgian Advisory And Analytics Company; 19/04/2018 – Cognizant Completes Acquisition Of Bolder Healthcare Solutions; 28/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 8 insider sales for $21.33 million activity. Sandberg Sheryl also sold $7.97 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Wednesday, January 23. Shares for $795,000 were sold by Cox Christopher K. Wehner David M. sold $788,374 worth of stock.

Boltwood Capital Management, which manages about $481.07M and $153.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 29,561 shares to 34,206 shares, valued at $2.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLI) by 9,153 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,267 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB).

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Facebook (FB) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Facebook +2% ahead of crypto launch – Seeking Alpha” published on June 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: FB, NFLX, GILD, TSLA – Nasdaq” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “2 Hot Stocks to Watch in July – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Why This ESG Index Booted Facebook – Benzinga” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Green Square Capital Ltd Llc accumulated 5,011 shares. First Financial In holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1,435 shares. Nelson Roberts Advisors Ltd Liability holds 2,149 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Selkirk Limited Liability, a New Jersey-based fund reported 45,000 shares. Wagner Bowman stated it has 6,784 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Jacobs Ca holds 2.21% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 77,952 shares. Eagle Limited Liability Corporation holds 2.98% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 4.72 million shares. Crystal Rock Capital Mngmt invested in 7.99% or 64,816 shares. Gofen And Glossberg Limited Liability Company Il has 155,918 shares. Twin Cap Mgmt stated it has 1.47% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Mngmt Limited Com has 0.44% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Georgia-based Atlanta Capital Management L L C has invested 0.08% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Penbrook Mngmt Limited accumulated 0.4% or 2,300 shares. Wade G W & Incorporated holds 18,312 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Kensico Capital Mgmt Corporation holds 840,600 shares.

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cognizant (CTSH) Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” on October 30, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cognizant (CTSH) Q4 Earnings: Is a Disappointment in Store? – Nasdaq” published on February 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CTSH, PEP, TTWO – Nasdaq” on April 16, 2019. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Are Insiders Selling Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cognizant Named an AI Services Leader in IDC MarketScape Report – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Since January 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 6 selling transactions for $898,716 activity. $11,429 worth of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) was sold by Kandiah Gajakarnan Vibushanan on Thursday, January 24. Humphries Brian also bought $1.16M worth of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) on Thursday, May 23. 683 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) shares with value of $48,650 were sold by Middleton Sean.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Ltd Liability Co, a Virginia-based fund reported 168,455 shares. Sawgrass Asset Management Ltd Com holds 267,947 shares or 0.87% of its portfolio. Atlas Browninc accumulated 3,068 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Chemical National Bank & Trust has 15,199 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Banque Pictet Cie owns 378,921 shares. The Indiana-based 1St Source Financial Bank has invested 0.1% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Price T Rowe Associate Md invested in 2.35 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. Susquehanna Intl Group Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). 46,063 were accumulated by Gam Hldgs Ag. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 35,014 shares. Trust Communications Of Oklahoma accumulated 0% or 19,812 shares. Fulton National Bank & Trust Na accumulated 31,612 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Regions owns 171,102 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Gofen And Glossberg Llc Il has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Hartwell J M Partnership accumulated 369,136 shares or 4.87% of the stock.